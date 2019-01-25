PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners drop league bout with Placer; Lady Bruins can’t keep up with Colfax

Thursday night's bout with Foothill Valley League leader Placer was a tough one for Nevada Union's girls basketball team.

The Lady Miners struggled to get their offense going and each time they cut into the deficit, the girls from Placer had an answer. The result was a 48-30 loss for the Lady Miners, who now sit two games back of Placer in the standings with four league games left.

"We got frustrated early. Mentally we had a hard time fighting back tonight," said NU head coach Jenn Krill, whose team drops to 14-10 overall and 4-2 in league play. "I want to see how we bounce back from this… I want to see that we are mentally tough and can bounce back from this and hopefully have a better showing from here on out."

The Lady Miners scored the first points of the night on a Aijah King lay in, but quickly fell behind and never led again. After one quarter, the Lady Miners trailed 11-6, and at the half were down 24-13. Placer extended its lead in the third quarter before closing out the 18-point victory.

The first bout between Placer (16-7, 6-0 FVL) and NU on Jan. 9 was much closer. The Lady Miners led 39-30 after three quarters, but Placer rallied in the fourth for a 54-48 victory.

In Thursday's contest, NU was led by senior forward Meadow Aragon with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Aragon also accounted for NU's only made 3-pointer. Junior forward Emerson Dunbar added seven points and grabbed six rebounds.

Recommended Stories For You

Placer was led by junior forward Anne Lillis with 15 points, senior forward Delaney Keddie with 11 points, and senior guard Tyra Al Mujadidi with eight points.

It was a packed house at NU's West Gym as fans filled the venue for the contest between the top two teams in the league.

"I have to say it was awesome to have the crowd and the football players and everybody here supporting us," said Krill.

The Lady Miners, who are tied for second place in the FVL with Lincoln (17-7, 4-2), are on the road for three of their final four league games. Next up is a road match at Oakmont (6-16, 0-6) Tuesday. NU then hosts Ponderosa (12-9, 3-3) Thursday, before away games at Lincoln on Feb. 5 and Rio Linda (7-16, 1-5) Feb. 7.

COLFAX 57,

BEAR RIVER 33

The Lady Bruins couldn't keep up with the Lady Falcons from Colfax Thursday night and fell to their Pioneer Valley League rival by 24 points.

Colfax soared out to a 32-19 lead at halftime and continued to add to their lead down the stretch.

Leading the Lady Bruins was Grace Billingsley with nine points. Jordan Foster added eight and Sarah Aanenson followed with seven.

Bear River (12-11, 3-3 PVL) sits in third place in the league standings. Colfax (20-3, 6-0) is in first place, and Center (12-8, 5-1) is in second. Marysville (3-18, 2-4) and Lindhurst (3-16, 2-4) are tied for fourth and Foothill (0-18, 0-6) resides in the PVL basement.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.