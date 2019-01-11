PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners dominate on both sides of court, top league foe Oakmont

The Lady Miners dug in on defense and shined on offense in their Foothill Valley League home opener, earning a 60-27 victory over the visiting Oakmont Vikings Friday night.

"I thought we played hard," said Nevada Union girls basketball head coach Jenn Krill. "I thought our defense was good. I liked that we got everybody some quality minutes. I thought, in spurts, we did a good job of taking care of the ball. And, we did better on the boards."

Nevada Union's defense flustered the Vikings early and often, allowing just four field goals and 10 total points in the first half.

Offensively, Nevada Union spread the ball around and got points from nine different players.

Leading the way was senior forward Meadow Aragon with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds. Fellow post player Emerson Dunbar also had 16 points, and pulled down six rebounds.

"Emerson has been playing great for us and that's a big key for us," said Krill. "We're going to get what we get from Meadow, and that's always solid. If we have Emerson playing like that, we're going to go places."

Sophomore Reese Werner led all NU guards with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Senior guard Molly Burton pitched in five points, doled out five assists and played strong defense all game. Sophomore guard Aijah King was solid on both sides of the court and finished with four points. Junior guard Maddy Zucca also had four points in the win.

The Lady Miners never trailed in the game, grabbing a 22-6 lead after one quarter. At halftime they were up 35-10. After three quarters it was 56-18 and NU cruised down the stretch.

Next up for the Lady Miners (11-9, 1-1 FVL) is a road bout with Ponderosa at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Shingle Springs.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.