PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners dig in late, top Granite Bay

Nevada Union's girls basketball team extended its win streak to four straight after earning a come from behind victory over former league foe Granite Bay, 61-57, Monday night.

The Lady Miners (7-4) saved their best for last, outscoring the Grizzlies 24-15 in the fourth quarter and getting big buckets from senior forward Meadow Aragon and senior guard Molly Burton down the stretch.

Granite Bay (7-4) led 28-25 at the half, and 42-36 after three quarters.

Leading the Lady Miners was Aragon with 22 points. Junior forward Emerson Dunbar added 12 points. Burton finished with seven points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Junior forward Kendall Hughes and sophomore guard Aijah King each tallied six points.

The Lady Miners also got strong defensive play from junior guard Reese Wheeler.

"Super proud of the effort down the stretch and closing it out," NU head coach Jenn Krill said.

Nevada Union has fared well against teams from its old league, the Sierra Foothill League, going 2-1 against their old SFL combatants. The Lady Miners lost to Folsom at a tourney in November, but has since topped Rocklin and now Granite Bay.

The Lady Miners will get another heavy dose of SFL teams this week at the Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament where they will face Granite Bay at 3 p.m. Thursday, Del Oro at 7:30p.m. Friday and SFL newcomer Whitney at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Nevada Union was a member of the SFL since 2006 before being relocated to the newly formed Foothill Valley League this season.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.