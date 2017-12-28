PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners crush Pyramid Lake, 70-2

In one of the most lopsided games in Nevada Union girls basketball history, the Lady Miners crushed Pyramid Lake, 70-2, in the second round of the Varsity Elite Tournament Thursday in Sparks, Nevada.

Nevada Union (9-3) pitched a shutout in the first half, grabbing a 29-0 lead after one quarter and going into the break up 41-0.

"It's easy to get sloppy and complacent and lose focus," Krill said of being up so much on an opponent. "But we just set some rules, like make five passes before you shoot and try to work on execution a little bit. We subbed a lot and went in rotations of five from the second quarter on, just trying to give different kids a chance to play together.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter when Pyramid Lake finally tallied points, coming off what Krill called a "lucky bank shot."

Leading the Lady Miners was Leah Ellis with 13 points and Molly Burton with nine points. Meadow Aragon and Alexa Crabb each added eight points. All 10 players on NU's roster scored points in the win.

Krill said she has participated in some huge blowouts during her time as a player for the Lady Miners, but this one was a first for her as a coach.

The Lady Miners are now 2-0 at the tourney. They also beat Damonte Ranch, 61-48, on Wednesday to open a four-game stretch in Nevada.

Leading the way in the win over Damonte Ranch was Greta Kramer with 24 points. Aragon added 18 points, Crabb chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers, and Mixtli Cortez notched eight in the win.

The tourney will get a lot tougher today as the Lady Miners are scheduled for two games, one against Reed, a Nevada power, and the other against McQueen.

"They are both tough," Krill said. "These next two games will be good for us as we get ready for league. They have good strong post players and good 3-point shooters. It will be really similar to what we see in the (Sierra Foothill League).

The Lady Miners open SFL play at Folsom Tuesday.

Bear River 65, Sutter 43

The Lady Bruins extended their win streak to five after knocking off the Sutter Huskies in the first round of the Casa Roble Tournament, Thursday in Orangevale.

Leading Bear River was senior point guard Kylee Dresbach-Hill with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

"Kylee Dresbach-Hill was an absolute force tonight," Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley said. "She played excellent on both ends of the floor."

Also putting in strong games for Bear River was Mallory Rath with 10 points and 16 rebounds, and Katelyn Meylor with 16 points and six steals.

Boys basketball

Rio Americano 60, Nevada Union 43

The Miners couldn't keep pace with Rio Americano in their opening round matchup at the Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament Thursday.

Nevada Union (4-8) trailed 17-13 after one quarter, but a strong showing in the second stanza had the Miners up 27-26 at halftime. But, the Raiders held NU to just 16 points in the second half and ran away with the victory.

Putting in strong efforts for NU was senior guard Jack Fraser with 18 points. Senior Hayden Fay added nine points on three 3-pointers, and Justin Houlihan chipped in six points off the bench.

The Miners get right back to work at 5 p.m. today against the loser of the Oakmont vs. Placer first round matchup.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.