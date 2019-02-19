PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons land in D-VI championship after topping Ripon Christian

The Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team was victorious in its Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI semifinal matchup, besting the Ripon Christian Knights, 60-51, Tuesday night.

The sensational win means the No. 1 seed Lady Falcons (22-5) will be playing for the D-VI championship in Golden 1 Center either Friday or Saturday.

In a close game that was back and forth the entire way through, the difference came on defense and at the free throw line; Forest Lake Christian recorded a remarkable 23 team steals and made 12 of its 18 free throws compared to just one made free throw for the Knights.

It was a defensive battle early on, and despite jumping out to a 16-6 first quarter lead the No. 4 seed Knights (18-10) were able to hang in with the Lady Falcons, forcing a couple turnovers and shooting well from beyond the 3-point arc early on.

Lady Falcons star Amber Jackson was held in check for much of the first half, but through a combination of junior guard Bella O'Neill and senior forward Lily Sween, Forest Lake Christian controlled the offensive glass and repeatedly disrupted Ripon's offense. After a short scoring run from the Knights, junior guard Ali McDaniel drove down the lane and pressed the Lady Falcons' advantage to 26-17 at the half.

The second half was a back and forth battle that never lacked for drama. It seemed that for every McDaniel drive and score there was a Ripon 3-pointer at the other end to match it; and for every Jackson steal and score (and there were plenty as she had four steals and scored 10 of her 17 points on the fast break) there was a Knights scoring run to keep the game close.

With just under 2 minutes remaining in the contest and the lead down to just two points, McDaniel took over, driving to the basket and scoring through three Knight defenders to push the lead to four. Over the next minute, McDaniel grabbed a critical defensive rebound, drew two fouls, and with just 32 ticks left on the clock hit the game clinching free throws to send the Lady Falcons to the championship.

McDaniel would prove to be the driving force on offense and defense for FLC, and while she ended the game with an impressive stat line of 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, much of her impact would not appear in the box score. McDaniel was a constant presence on defense, hassling and harrying the Knights on the press and forcing turnover after turnover while notably not turning the ball over once herself.

Describing her teammates performance, senior forward Lily Sween did not mince words: "She's just a baller."

According to head coach John McDaniel, Ali's effort and the team's gaudy steal numbers are no accident.

"We always want to work hard on defense," said John McDaniel. "That's my favorite thing to say, and they live it."

Indeed, John McDaniel closes every team huddle with the two words that have become the team's mantra and ethos this season, "hard work."

FLC's players echoed their coach.

"Just give all you have on defense and it will correlate and help you be successful on offense," said Ali McDaniel.

Sween added, "We give our all, push hard, 24/7."

An emphatic Jackson noted, "If you put the work in, you'll get the result. And, we got the result."

The significance of the team's achievement isn't lost on John McDaniel.

"It's a culmination of all the hard work and practices you've had all season," he said. "These girls have stepped up dramatically since the first part of the season, and they've improved so much week after week."

Regarding the upcoming Section title game John McDaniel said, "I know they're up to the challenge."

The Lady Falcons will now gear up to face the No. 2 seed Valley Christian Lions with the Section's D-VI crown on the line.

Kael Newton is a Nevada County native and freelance journalist. He can be reached at kaelnewton@gmail.com or @KaelNewton on Twitter.