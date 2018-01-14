PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons extend win streak to 7; Lady Bruins fall in league opener

The Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team extended its win streak to seven games by knocking off Victory Christian, 52-27, Friday night.

The Lady Falcons set the tone early by jumping out to a 22-7 edge after one quarter. They then extended that lead to 37-11 by halftime before closing out their Central Valley California League opponent.

Senior post player Johnna Dreschler dominated in the paint for FLC, scoring 15 points and grabbing 28 rebounds, 15 of which were offensive. Dreschler, who has now pulled down 20-or-more rebounds in three straight games, is averaging 15.3 points per game and 16.1 rebounds per game this season.

FLC guards Bella Horner and Amber Jackson each had 14 points in the win.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (9-5, 3-0 CVCL) is a road bout at Futures (North Highlands) Tuesday.

FOOTHILL 62, BEAR RIVER 42

Recommended Stories For You

Despite a strong start, Lady Bruins dropped their Pioneer Valley League home opener to Foothill last Friday.

Bear River came out hot and held an 18-13 advantage after one quarter. But, the Mustangs outscored the Lady Bruins 29-8 across the second and third quarters before holding off any late comeback attempts in the fourth.

Senior guard Katelyn Meylor led Bear River with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior post player Mallory Rath added five points and pulled down 18 rebounds.

Foothill had four players reach double-digits in scoring, led by Makaila Sanders' 21.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak by Bear River.

The Lady Bruins (12-4, 0-1 PVL) get back at it Wednesday night against Placer.

DEL ORO 51,

NEVADA UNION 38

The Lady Miners dropped their third straight Sierra Foothill League game of the season, falling on the road to Del Oro last Thursday.

The contest originally started Jan. 5 but a power outage at Del Oro's gym forced the game to be postponed at halftime.

The Golden Eagles grabbed an early 10-8 lead and were up 23-18 at halftime when a power outage occurred. Once the game resumed Thursday, the Lady Miners stayed on Del Oro's heels and trailed 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Del Oro would put the game out of reach in the fourth though, outscoring NU 11-5 in the final stanza.

Next up for the Lady Miners (10-7, 0-3 SFL) is a home bout with Rocklin Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 52,

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 49

The Falcons won a tightly contested bout with Victory Christian, edging out a three-point win over their CVCL foe Friday.

Forest Lake Christian trailed by three after three quarters, but outscored Victory Christian 19-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

With the game tied at 42-42 in the fourth, FLC's Simon Blackburn hit a 3-pointer and Ben McDonald followed with a bucket to give the Falcons a 47-42 edge. Victory Christian pulled back to within three, but free throws by McDonald, Luke Gilliland and J.R. Molloy down the stretch put the game away for FLC.

Molloy led al FLC scorers with 13 points. McDonald and Gilliland each added 12 points and Blackburn tallied 11.

The Falcons (5-10, 2-1 CVCL) will look to make it three straight wins Tuesday when they face Futures.

PLACER 78, BEAR RIVER 44

The Hillmen from Placer marched past the Bear River Bruins in the Pioneer Valley League opener for both teams Thursday night.

Placer led 40-18 at halftime and built on that advantage in the second half, leading 67-32 after three quarters and cruising the rest of the way.

Bear River got strong efforts from sophomore Bradley Smith with 11 points and senior Clay Corippo with nine points.

The Bruins (8-8, 0-1 PVL) get back at it Tuesday against Colfax.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.