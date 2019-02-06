PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons claim 2nd straight league title

With another dominant on court effort, the Lady Falcons soared to victory Tuesday night and in the process secured the Central Valley California League championship.

"I've been more than happy, excited and a bit overwhelmed by what they've been able to do," said John McDaniel, who is in his first season coaching the Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team.

With Tuesday's 74-36 throttling of Encina Prep, the Lady Falcons improved to 19-5 overall and 13-0 in CVCL play, and are now two games ahead of second place Woodland Christian (21-5, 11-2 CVCL) with just one game left on the schedule.

The league title is the second straight for the Lady Falcons who have left little doubt who the top team in the CVCL is. On average, FLC has scored 56.5 points per league bout, while allowing just 31.5 per game. Of their 13 league victories, only three were won by less than 10 points.

"Our team is a bunch of athletes," said McDaniel, noting most his players compete in multiple sports throughout the school year. "They're competitors and they fight …We kind of make up for our lack of highly skilled players with players that work so hard they end up getting themselves layups, and they're more than proficient at making layups and tough layups at that."

The Lady Falcons are led by a pair of junior guards in Amber Jackson (16 points per game, 5.4 steals and 4.7 rebounds) and Ali McDaniel (9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4 assists) as well as senior forward Lily Sween (15.7 points, 9 rebounds, 3.3 steals). They also have strong players in sophomore guard Ellie Wood, sophomore forward Sonja Sween, senior forward Breezy Adams and junior Bella O'Neill.

"We've been building our depth throughout the season and at the start of the season we were one or two girls deep and by the middle of the season we had three girls contributing at a high level," McDaniel said. "I keep these Sabermetric type stats and we've been having games, where every player who gets in has a positive game score and that's impressive."

McDaniel said he came into the season not knowing much about this season's flock of Lady Falcons, but discovered early on what they are capable of.

"We had a game against Bear River where we were kind of flat and didn't play very well, and Bear River had a great game. After that our girls were like 'hey we want to still win a section title,'" recalled McDaniel. "When they have goals that are that high, I kind of knew these girls mean business. After that, they went on this run of not having bad games."

Since that loss to Bear River, the Lady Falcons are 15-1 with their only loss coming in a non-league contest with El Capitan.

The goal for FLC is a return to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game. Last season, the Lady Falcons went 10-0 in league play before making a run to the D-VI title game, where they fell to Ripon Christian 52-46.

FLC will look to complete its perfect run through league play Friday when it faces Sacramento Waldorf.

ENCINA PREP 64,

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 52

After a road loss at league foe Encina Prep Tuesday, the Falcons (13-12, 7-6 CVCL) are clinging to the third and final automatic playoff spot allotted to the CVCL.

FLC trails league leader Foresthill (17-8, 12-1) and Sacramento Waldorf (20-6, 9-4), but holds a ½ game advantage over Futures (10-19, 7-7) in the standings. Woodland Christian (15-10, 6-7) and Victory Christian (8-14, 6-7) are also in the mix as the postseason nears.

In Tuesday's loss, FLC only had four players net points. Leading the way was junior guard Luke Gilliland with 19 points, including five made 3-pointers. Junior forward J.R. Molloy added 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Junior guard Simon Blackburn chipped in eight points, and senior guard Daniel Hanson followed with seven points.

FLC closes with a Friday bout against Sacramento Waldorf.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.