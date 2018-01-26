PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins top rival Colfax

The Bear River girls basketball team scored a big victory Friday night, knocking off rival Colfax, 60-46, in a Pioneer Valley League bout at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

"Our girls were prepared tonight," Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley said. "It was fun to watch. They really executed on defense and I'm proud of them."

Leading the way for Bear River was senior post player Mallory Rath, who notched a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Senior point guard Kylee Dresbach-Hill tallied a team-high 17 points. Senior guard Katelyn Meylor added 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Senior guard Kayla Toft chipped in with eight points and sophomore guard Gabi Corralejo netted seven points and doled out three assists in the win.

Next up for Bear River (14-6, 2-3 PVL) is a road game at league foe Foothill Tuesday. Colfax (18-3, 3-2 PVL) will look to get back on track against Placer on Tuesday.