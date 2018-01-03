PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins top Calaveras, extend win streak to 8

Bear River's girls basketball team extended its winning streak to eight after knocking off Calaveras, 51-35, at home Wednesday.

The Lady Bruins struggled early, falling behind 10-4 after one quarter, but quickly found their stride and outscored Calaveras 47-25 across the final three quarters.

Leading Bear River was senior guard Katelyn Meylor with 16 points and five steals. Senior point guard Kylee Dresbach-Hill stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, eight steals, six rebounds and three assists. Bear River's post players also played well as senior Karinne McDonald notched nine points and grabbed five rebounds, and Mallory Rath pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Lady Bruins (12-3) will now get a break from game action before opening Pioneer Valley League play at home against Foothill Jan. 12.

FOLSOM 68,

NEVADA UNION 37

The Lady Miners fell behind early and never recovered, losing to Folsom on the road in their Sierra Foothill League opener Tuesday.

Nevada Union trailed 16-13 after one quarter, and the deficit only grew from there. The Bulldogs led 27-19 at halftime and outscored NU 41-18 in the second half.

Next up for the Lady Miners (10-5, 0-1 SFL) is a bout with Del Oro Friday.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 52,

SAC WALDORF 26

With a strong defensive effort, the Lady Falcons opened Central Valley California League play with a big win over Sac Waldorf.

Leading Forest Lake Christian was senior Johnna Dreschler with 10 points and 14 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive. Jessi Dreschler also had a strong game on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with nine points and five steals. Ellie Wood led the team in scoring with 13 points. Breezy Adams added eight points and nabbed seven rebounds. And, Bella Horner tallied six points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (6-5, 1-0 CVCL) is a road matchup with Valley Christian.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOLSOM 82, NEVADA UNION 48

The Miners struggled to keep up with Folsom Tuesday, falling to the Bulldogs in the SFL opener for both teams.

Folsom grabbed a 22-10 edge after one quarter and led 42-26 at halftime before racing off to a 34-point victory.

Nevada Union got a strong showing from sophomore Justin Gardner with 20 points. Senior guard Hayden Fay chipped in 10 points and junior post player Dawson Fay added eight points.

The Miners (5-10, 0-1 SFL) get back at it Friday at Del Oro.

El DORADO 53, BEAR RIVER 37

It was a tough third quarter that doomed the Bruins against El Dorado Wednesday.

Bear River battled closely with the Cougars early on, trailing 14-13 after the first quarter, and 29-20 at halftime. But, the Bruins were held scoreless in the third quarter as El Dorado ran away with the game.

Leading the Bruins was Calder Kunde with nine points and Garrett Pratt with seven points.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.