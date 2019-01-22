PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins roar past Lindhurst

Their defense was suffocating. Their offense was aggressive. The result was a blowout win for the Lady Bruins.

With a relentless press and an opportunistic offense, Bear River's girls basketball team roared past Pioneer Valley League foe Lindhurst, 56-20, Tuesday night at Jack R. McCory Gymnasium.

"We really work together as a team," said junior guard Gabi Corralejo, who led the stellar defensive effort. "We've grown a lot as a team, and we're going to grow a lot more."

The Lady Bruins (12-10, 3-2 PVL) didn't waste much time setting the tempo as they ran out to a 20-5 first quarter lead. By halftime, the lead was 31-15.

Bear River didn't allow a Lindhurst point in the third quarter and gave up just five points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

"I really liked the energy tonight," Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley said. "When they show up to play like they did tonight, we can be a contender."

Leading the Lady Bruins on offense was junior Sarah Aanenson with a game-high 18 points, nine of which came in the first quarter. Aanenson also grabbed seven rebounds and had multiple steals in the win.

"She's just so fast. She's got track star speed," said Billingsley. "If she can get out and run, she's tough to stop."

Corralejo scored 10 points and did a good job of distributing the ball, in addition to her impressive defensive effort,

"(Corralejo's) the kid that we need to have a high motor, on both sides of the ball, but especially defensively," said Billingsley. "When she gets that pressure up high, like she was getting tonight, it changes what the other team can do offensively, and takes them out of their rhythm. She did a good job of that tonight."

Senior Macey Borchert followed with seven points. Junior Grace Billingsley nailed a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points. Sophomores Kaedyn Harrison and Erika Junge also chipped in six points each.

In all, Bear River had eight of its 11 players score points, and every Lady Bruin played quality minutes as Billingsley often subbed five at a time, similar to line changes in hockey.

"We started that a couple weeks ago," he said. "We're doing the hockey sub style. We're getting everybody involved in the game to keep that intensity on defense. We're really trying to promote everybody being involved, high-energy all around, and pushing the tempo."

The game marked the halfway point of league play. The Lady Bruins currently sit in third place with a home bout against PVL leader Colfax (18-3, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.