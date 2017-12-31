PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins rally for Casa Roble tourney title

With a spirited second half comeback and clutch shooting down the stretch, the Bear River girls basketball team rallied past Ponderosa to win the Casa Roble Tournament Championship Saturday.

The Lady Bruins fell behind early in the title game and trailed, 23-10, at halftime. But, they would find their stride in the second half, outscoring Ponderosa 35-17 across the final two quarters to win 45-40.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Bear River's senior point guard Kylee Dresbach-Hill hit a 3-pointer to put her team up 37-36. Ponderosa responded with four straight points to regain the lead at 40-37. Dresbach-Hill then nailed another 3-pointer to tie the game, and sophomore guard Gabi Corralejo put Bear River ahead with a 3-pointer with just 22 seconds left on the clock.

Bear River got a stop on defense and Correlejo sank two free throws to put the game away.

Dresbach-Hill, who was named the tourney's MVP, finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Katelyn Meylor added 10 points and earned all-tourney honors. Senior post player Mallory Rath was strong in the paint with nine points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The victory gave the Lady Bruins their third tourney title of the season, having already won the Lois Langford Tournament and the Ganskie Invitational.

Next up for Bear River (11-3) is a non-league home game against Calaveras at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys basketball

BEAR RIVER 44, HIGHLANDS 39

Behind a strong defensive effort, the Bruins finished up the Adidas Falcon Shootout with a victory over Highlands.

After giving up 59 points in an opening round loss to Clear Lake, the Bear River's defense stepped up. The Bruins allowed just 32 points in a second round win over Vacaville Christian and 39 points in their tourney finale against Highlands.

Leading the Bruins offensively was senior guard Clay Corippo with 11 points. Junior guard Calder Kunde added 10 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, Sophomore guard Brekyn Vasquez chipped in eight points and Kaden Ahlberg netted seven points.

Bear River (8-6) gets back at it Wednesday on the road at El Dorado.

DEL CAMPO 86, NEVADA UNION 74

The Miners put together their best offensive showing of the season, but it wasn't enough to take down a talented Del Campo squad in the finale for both team at the 76th annual Kendall Arnett Tournament.

Nevada Union led 32-30 at halftime and battled to a 51-51 tie heading into the fourth quarter. The Miners put up 23 points in the final stanza, but Del Campo was too much with 35 points in the last eight minutes of the game.

Leading the Miners was senior guard Jack Fraser with 27 points. Junior post player Dawson Fay added 26 points, and junior Hayden Fay tallied 11.

The Miners finish the Kendall Arnett tourney with a 1-2 record and are now 5-9 overall. Nevada Union opens Sierra Foothill League play Tuesday at home against Folsom.

