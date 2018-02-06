PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins pull away late, top league foe Center

It was the tale of two halves Tuesday night with Bear River surging past Pioneer Valley League foe Center down the stretch for a 52-32 victory.

Playing in the friendly confines of Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium, The Lady Bruins flipped the switch in the second half, executing crisp passes to find open looks and outscore the Cougars 33-14.

"We stayed steady," said Bruins head coach Randy Billingsley. "We stayed with our offense and our continuity was fantastic. As our offense went on I think (Center) got tired and our back door looks were getting much more wide open."

Senior Katelyn Meylor got things going early firing in 13 first half points for the Lady Bruins, who held a 19-18 edge at the break. Meylor led all scorers with 20 points on the night, including a trio from beyond the arc.

Bear River trailed by as many as four points early in the first quarter and took the lead for good, powering ahead 10-8 in what turned out to be a seesaw defensive display with little scoring.

Coming through in the clutch down the stretch for the Lady Bruins was senior Kylee Dresbach-Hill, who dropped in 17 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

"We shared the ball around and weren't selfish with it," said Dresbach-Hill. "We looked to others to score first and tried to get our assists up."

Rounding out the offensive attack was senior Mallory Rath, who earned a double-double, tossing in 13 points to go with 13 boards, four blocks and three steals.

"We really worked together," said senior captain Kayla Toft. "We put a lot of work in at practice just playing as a team and I think we really showed that on the floor tonight. We're trusting each other more as we go later into the season."

With the win Bear River hopes to have edged closer to finding its way into the postseason, but nothing is for sure yet.

"We got the 15th win today, which can be the one that gets you in," added Billingsley. "Our Section is tough so I don't know. It doesn't guarantee a playoff spot, but it certainly gives us an opportunity to be an at-large (bid). For us to get an automatic PVL berth we're going to have to win out and knock off Colfax. That's a tall order. I'd love to go 3-0 and win the next two, but even if we go 1-1 I think we have a really good opportunity to make the playoffs."

Bear River (15-8, 3-5 PVL) hosts Lincoln in a pivotal game Thursday as both squads are battling closely in the PVL standings.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.