PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins look to claw their way to top of PVL

There's a new batch of Lady Bruins on the court at Bear River.

It's a young, scrappy group of ballers who have found some early season success and will now look to claw their way to the top of the Pioneer Valley League.

Through the first 17 games of the season, which included four tournaments and a series of tough non-league bouts, Bear River's girls basketball team has plenty to be happy about and plenty to work on.

"We're young and still trying to figure out our way, find our path," said head coach Randy Billingsley. "… We're starting to figure that out. We will have a couple great games and then have a lapse."

The Lady Bruins powered to a pair of tourney wins (Lois Langford Tournament, Duwaine Ganskie Invitational) earlier this season and finished non-league play with a 9-8 record.

It's a pretty impressive non-league run considering the Lady Bruins graduated five standout seniors, including three All-PVL players, from last season's team and return only one player who saw significant action last year.

Their non-league slate is in the rear-view mirror now, and the Lady Bruins' focus is squarely on PVL play, which tips off Wednesday at Colfax (14-3).

"Colfax is the team to beat right now," Billingsley said. "They've had a really strong preseason, they got a strong club. They have probably the best all-around player in the league. (Grace) Bliss is an impact player."

PVL OUTLOOK

The Lady Bruins went 3-7 and finished tied for fourth in the PVL a season ago, earning an at-large bid to the playoffs. This season Billingsley expects his team to be closer to the top of the standings.

"We're definitely a top-three team," he said. "I'd like to be a top-two team."

Bear River's first big test comes in their league opener at Colfax.

"We have to take care of the ball," said Billingsley of the key to competing with Colfax. "They're going to have super-high pressure defense and we just have to protect the ball, not turn it over and make good decisions against their high-pressure defense. That's their bread and butter. They're not that big, but they're super fast, super athletic and they're going to apply a ton of pressure."

A season ago, Bear River and Colfax split their two PVL bouts with the Lady Bruins winning 60-46 at home, and Colfax winning 53-44 at their place.

The PVL has a new look this season as Placer and Lincoln have left and now reside in the Foothill Valley League, and Marysville and Lindhurst have joined the PVL.

While Bear River and Colfax have found success in non-league play, the rest of the league has struggled. Center (6-7), Lindhurst (1-12), Marysville (0-14) and last season's PVL champ Foothill (0-12) have all been woeful against non-league competition.

"I realize the opportunity we have in this new league," said Billingsley. "If we can contend with Colfax, we will be right there."

The Lady Bruins are also on the road Friday for a league bout at Foothill. They then travel to face Marysville Jan. 16 before returning home for five straight PVL contests. Bear River's league home opener is Jan. 18 against Center.

LEADING THE LADY BRUINS

The Lady Bruins are led by junior Gabi Corralejo. The talented point guard saw a lot of action as a sophomore and will likely be a big factor in any success Bear River has in league play. She is the Lady Bruins best ball handler, a strong defender and a skilled scorer.

"Gabi is really the engine behind our team," said Billingsley. "Kind of off the court and on it … When she's healthy we're playing well."

Bear River's leading scorer so far this season has been junior transfer Sarah Aanenson, who averages about 16 points per game.

"Her attitude is really good," Billingsley said. "She's such a positive person to have as a part of our team. She's fierce, she's tough and she's had some fantastic games. Sky's the limit for her."

Providing senior leadership and toughness for the Lady Bruins is Macey Borchert.

"The X factor for us is Macey Borchert," said Billingsley. "She's a tough defensive player. She likes the physicality of the game, likes to rebound … She's a little undersized for where we play her but her fierceness and her toughness overcomes it. And, she's played a lot of basketball. She has a really good basketball IQ. She makes good decisions, She doesn't turn the ball over. She's kind of our defensive leader."

Borchert is one of only two seniors on the Lady Bruins roster.

Bear River also has key contributors in junior Grace Billingsley, junior Kaitlyn Holtz, sophomore Sydney Franks and freshman Jordan Foster.

A LITTLE HISTORY

A season ago, the Lady Bruins went 16-11 overall and earned an at-large bid to the playoffs. They won their first round matchup with Mountain House before falling to Union Mine in the second round.

Bear River has made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons. The last time they won the PVL was the 2013-14 season.

Lady Bruins basketball teams have won 10 section titles in school history ('90, '91, '93, '94, '95, '96, '97, '98, '06, '07). The last time they reached a section title game was in 2013 when they fell to Bradshaw Christian, 50-40.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.