PREP BASKETBALL: Freshman Lady Miners shine in non-league play

Nevada Union's freshman girls basketball team has been nothing short of dominant this season.

Since the freshman Lady Miners tipped off the season in late November, they've gone 18-0, and won four tourney titles along the way.

"We got a really deep group of girls," said head coach Dave Kramer, who is now in his second season running the freshman squad. "We got 13 girls on the roster and all of them can play defense. Even the ones that aren't as strong offensively, we don't lose much defensively, so we've been able to do a great job of holding our opponents to low points. We've got some good players inside, who get a lot of rebounds and put backs and do really well inside the paint for us. And, we got a couple girls who like to run, so we're able to do some fast breaking and get layups."

The undefeated Lady Miners wrapped their non-league schedule by winning a tourney at Woodcreek at the end of December. They also have tourney wins at Merced, Oak Ridge and Pleasant Valley this season.

As a team, the Lady Miners are averaging 49.3 points per game while allowing just 20.2 points per game. On six different occasions, they have held their opponent to 15 points or less.

Leading the Lady Miners has been Kayda Kinch, Laila Ghosheh and Ellery Beaudette.

"Kayda Kinch is a real athletic, really quick player, she gives us a lot of fast break points," said Kramer. "Laila Ghosheh has been good for us inside. She's got some height and plays real well inside. Ellery Beaudette is a real scrappy player. She gets a lot of rebounds, a lot of loose balls and gets a lot of good put backs inside for us."

The freshman Lady Miners are now gearing up for Foothill Valley League play which tips off Wednesday at Placer.

"We're hoping to have some good games against Placer, they got a great program down there," Kramer said. "Lincoln can be tough, so were hoping for some good competition from them as well."

As for Kramer's objectives this season, "First of all we just want to focus on the fundamentals and help them develop as individual players. Also, trying to give them a positive experience, so team building and focusing on relationships within the team and just help make sure they have a good experience. We make sure everybody gets a good amount of playing time, so they're getting experience on the court. And, hopefully helping them to succeed at the JV and varsity levels."

