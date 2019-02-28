PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian wins NorCal opener, heads to semifinals

Forest Lake Christian's flight through the playoffs will continue into the weekend.

The No. 5 seed Lady Falcons (23-6) are into the CIF NorCal Division VI Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals after topping No. 4 seed California School for the Deaf, 52-50, in the first round Tuesday night.

Facing the Eagles from the California School for the Deaf on their home court in Fremont, the Lady Falcons soared out to an 18-11 first quarter advantage. The Eagles (26-4) rallied in the second quarter to send the contest into halftime tied at 25.

California School for the Deaf came out of the break strong, going up by as many as 11 in the third quarter, and took a seven point lead heading to the fourth. The Lady Falcons would face the same seven-point deficit with three minutes left, but continued to chip away and took a 51-50 lead with 30 seconds left in the game. Lady Falcons junior guard Ali McDaniel added a free throw and FLC's defense came up with a stop on the other end to seal it.

Amber Jackson led the way for FLC with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Lily Sween added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The senior forward also had seven of the team's 17 steals in the game. McDaniel had a strong all around game with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sophomore Ellie Wood chipped in five points and grabbed six rebounds. And, Sonja Sween came through with several big plays in the victory.

The Lady Falcons will now hit the road to face No. 1 seed Redding Christian (27-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

