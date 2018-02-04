PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian tops Woodland Christian, extends win streak to 12

In a battle between the top two girls basketball teams in the Central Valley California League, it was the Lady Falcons from Forest Lake Christian knocking off the Woodland Christian Cardinals, 37-25, in Woodland Friday.

It was a defensive battle from the tipoff as the Lady Falcons (14-5, 7-0 CVCL) held Woodland Christian (19-4, 6-2 CVCL) to just two points in the first quarter, but managed only six themselves. FLC found its stride a bit in the second quarter and took an 18-8 lead into halftime. Woodland Christian would close the gap in the third, but the Lady Falcons pulled away in the fourth to win their 12-straight overall and seventh in a row in league play.

Leading the way for FLC was Amber Jackson with a game-high 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The sophomore guard also had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Also coming up big for FLC was Johnna Dreschler with eight points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Jessi Dreschler also grabbed 14 rebounds and added five points.

With the win, the Lady Falcons are now one win away from clinching at-least a share of the CVCL championship. Next up for FLC is a Tuesday contest with Victory Christian in Carmichael.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 52,

WOODLAND CHRISTIAN 49

The Falcons edged past the Cardinals Friday, holding off their league combatant late and winning by three.

Forest Lake Christian (8-12, 4-3 CVCL) grabbed a 16-6 lead after one and led 28-22 at halftime. The two battled tightly in the third with the Falcons holding a 42-36 lead heading to the fourth. Woodland Christian (9-14, 3-5 CVCL) made a late push, but the Falcons held on for the win to remain in third place in the CVCL standings. The top three teams from the CVCL receive automatic bids to the postseason.

Next up for the Falcons is a bout with Victory Christian Tuesday.

