PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian rallies past Redding Christian, punches ticket to NorCal title game

Forest Lake Christian's girls basketball team is headed to the CIF NorCal Division VI Championship Game.

The No. 5 seed Lady Falcons (23-6) punched their ticket to the title game with a come-from-behind road victory over No. 1 seed Redding Christian, 48-47, Saturday night in Palo Cedro.

After battling to a 24-24 halftime tie, the Lady Falcons fell behind the Lions (27-4) by five after three quarters and trailed by six with about four minutes left in the game. That's when FLC made its charge, getting a 30-foot desperation 3-pointer from Amber Jackson just before the shot clock expired. After a defensive stop, Ali McDaniel drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game.

With 13 seconds left in the game and the Lady Falcons trailing 47-46, Jackson attacked the rim and lost control of the ball along the way, but managed to tip the loose ball to teammate Lily Sween who put in the game-winning shot.

FLC made one last stop on defense to claim the victory and a spot in the championship game. The Lady Falcons' defense was especially strong in the fourth quarter, holding Redding Christian to just six points across the final eight minutes of the game.

Jackson led all scorers with 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. The skilled junior also had six steals, four rebounds and two assists. McDaniel followed with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Sween finished with five points, seven rebounds and three steals. Ellie wood chipped in seven points, five rebounds and three assists. And, Bella O'Neill came through with a couple key buckets in critical moments.

The Lady Falcons, who traveled to Fremont in the first round and Palo Cedro for the semifinals, will now make the more than four-hour trip north to Etna to face the Etna High School Lions in the D-VI NorCal title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Etna (24-6), the No. 2 seed, is into the championship game after topping No. 3 Valley Christian in the other semifinal.

