PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls top Foresthill; Bear River boys open tourney with hard fought win

Behind big games from Amber Jackson and Lily Sween, the Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team topped Central Valley California League foe Foresthill, 59-38, on the road Thursday.

Leading the Lady Falcons was Jackson with a triple-double, scoring 26 points, nabbing 14 steals and grabbing 10 rebounds. The junior guard also doled out five assists in the win. For the season, Jackson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 steals and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Sween, a senior post player, was strong in the paint with 16 rebounds to go with 19 points. Freshman guard Trinity Schneider added seven points and played strong defense. Sween, who is averaging 17.5 points per game and 9.1 rebounds, has now posted a double-double in three straight games and four of the last five.

With the win, the Lady Falcons are now 7-4 overall and 2-0 in CVCL play. They get back to action against Futures Jan. 2.

The FLC boys team dropped their contest against Foresthill, 66-63. The Falcons are now 7-7 overall and 1-1 in CVCL play. They too, get back to work Jan. 2 against Futures.

Boys basketball

BEAR RIVER 61, AMADOR 60

The Bruins opened a tourney at Mesa Verde High School with a hard fought win over Amador Thursday.

Bear River got an impressive effort from junior guard Justin Powell with 27 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. Brekyn Vasquez and Jace Rath each chipped in 10 points in the win.

The Bruins (7-4) faced off with Wheatland in the second round Friday and close the tourney today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.