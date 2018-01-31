PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls set to face Woodland Christian in critical league bout

The Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team tips off the final five games of the regular season this Friday with a league title in sight.

The biggest obstacle standing between the Lady Falcons and their first Central Valley California League title since 2008 is the Woodland Christian Cardinals.

The league leading Lady Falcons (13-5, 6-0 CVCL) are set to face off with second place Woodland Christian (19-3, 6-1) Friday. A win for FLC would put the team one victory away from clinching the league championship.

Forest Lake Christian crushed Woodland Christian the first time the two teams played. Led by Johnna Dreschler's 24 points and 20 rebounds, the Lady Falcons beat the Cardinals 60-31 at home Jan. 9, but will have to travel to Woodland Christian this time around.

FLC is riding an 11-game win streak into the contest. Woodland Christian has won five straight and hasn't lost since its earlier meeting with the Lady Falcons.

The matchup tips off at 6 p.m., Friday. The Lady Falcons then have a road game at Victory Christian (Feb. 6) and a non-league game against Futures (Feb. 9) before finishing the season with back-to-back games against Foresthill (Feb. 13) and Delta (Feb. 14).

FOOTHILL 67, BEAR RIVER 26

The Lady Bruins couldn't keep up with the Mustangs from Foothill High School, losing by a large margin in a Pioneer Valley League bout Tuesday.

Bright spots for Bear River came from senior guard Katelyn Meylor who scored 19 of Bear River's 26 points. Meylor is averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game this season.

Senior post player Mallory Rath had a big game on the glass with a season-high 28 rebounds to go with three points. Rath is averaging 15 rebounds per game and 10.5 points per game this season.

Senior post player Karinne McDonald grabbed nine rebounds and tallied the other four points for Bear River.

Leading Foothill was senior Makaila Sanders with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for Bear River (14-7, 2-4 PVL) is a league road bout with Placer. After that, the Lady Bruins have home games against Center (Feb. 6) and Lincoln (Feb. 8) before closing the regular season at Colfax (Feb. 13).

Bear River is currently tied with Lincoln (11-12, 2-4) for fourth place in the PVL standings, behind Foothill (19-3, 5-1), Colfax (19-3, 4-2) and Placer (14-8, 4-2).

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.