PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls remain unbeaten in league play

Forest Lake Christian's girls basketball team made it four wins in a row in Central Valley California League play, topping Victory Christian, 42-33, Friday night.

The Lady Falcons trailed 13-7 after one quarter, but surged ahead with a 30-8 run across the second and third quarters.

Leading the way was junior guard Amber Jackson with 17 points and six steals. Ali McDaniel added 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Lily Sween chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds. Bella O'Neill led the team on the boards with 12.

The Lady Falcons (9-5, 4-0 CVCL) had their five-game overall win streak snapped Saturday with a 61-45 loss to El Capitan in non-league play. Jackson led the team with 18 points and McDaniel scored 14 points in the loss.

The Lady Falcons will look to keep their league record unblemished when they travel to face Woodland Christian on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 68, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 58

The Falcons remain atop the CVCL standings after a hard-fought win over Victory Christian Friday night.

Forest Lake Christian led 14-13 after one quarter and took a 33-23 lead into halftime. The Falcons extended their lead in the third quarter and held on down the stretch to improve to 9-7 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Leading the FLC boys was junior guard Luke Gilliland with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Fellow junior guard Simon Blackburn added 19 points and hit three from beyond the arc.

The Falcons are tied with Foresthill (8-8, 3-1) and Sacramento Waldorf (14-3, 3-1) for the CVCL lead. Next up for the Falcons is a Tuesday matchup at Woodland Christian.

