PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls fall in 1st round of NorCal tourney

The Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team had its playoff run come to a close Wednesday, falling on the road to the Rincon Valley Christian Eagles, 44-41, in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division VI Tournament.

Playing on Rincon Valley Christian's court in Santa Rosa, the Lady Falcons jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but the Eagles charged back and led 30-24 after three quarters. Forest Lake Christian would rally in the fourth quarter, taking the lead 41-40 at one point, but the Eagles scored the final four points to win the game and advance to the next round.

Leading the Lady Falcons was senior post player Johnna Dreschler with a team-high 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals. Bella Horner added eight points to go with nine rebounds. Jessi Dreschler was also strong in the paint with 11 rebounds and six points. Amber Jackson chipped in six points and had three steals.

The NorCal tourney loss concludes a season in which the Lady Falcons went 20-7, won the Central Valley California League Championship and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship Game, their first section title game appearance since 2006.

Forest Lake Christian will bid farewell to seniors Johnna Dreschler, Bella Horner, Erin Johnson and Maddie Henry.

Johnna Dreschler, a team captain, was the CVCL MVP after averaging 15 points per game and 17 rebounds per game this season.

Bella Horner, FLC's other captain, earned All-CVCL Second Team honors after a season in which she averaged 5.8 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.7 steals per game.

"Bella and Johnna really led these girls and it's going to be a huge hole to fill when they're gone," said FLC head coach Valerie Horner, who was the CVCL Coach of the Year. "They have impacted the team greatly. They are motivators and the team responded to them."

Erin Johnson averaged 3.3 points per game during the season, and came up big with 10 points for FLC in an early round playoff victory in the Sac-Joaquin Section Tournament.

FLC still has plenty of talent to build around for the future as freshman Ellie Wood (7.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game), and sophomores Jessi Dreschler (6.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 4.4 steals per game) and Jackson (11.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.6 spg) all earned All-CVCL honors this season.

