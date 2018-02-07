PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls extend win streak, clinch share of league title

The Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team extended its winning streak to 13-games and clinched at least a share of the Central Valley California League title after knocking off Victory Christian, 49-30, Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons are now 15-5 overall and 8-0 in CVCL play. A win over Foresthill next Tuesday would give FLC the league crown outright. The last time the Lady Falcons won a league title was in 2008 when they shared it with Vacaville Christian. FLC hasn't won a league championship outright since 2007.

The Lady Falcons have been dominant in league play this season, beating their CVCL opponents by an average of 24 points. FLC's closest league game was a 12-point victory over Woodland Christian.

The Lady Falcons have three contests left in the regular season, starting with a non-league game against Futures at home Friday, a home league game against Foresthill Tuesday and a road match with Delta Wednesday.

WOODCREEK 57, NEVADA UNION 47

The Lady Miners couldn't keep up with the Woodcreek Timberwolves Tuesday, falling to their Sierra Foothill League combatant by 10.

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada Union fell behind 14-10 after one and trailed 34-28 at the half. The Lady Miners would play Woodcreek even closer in the second half, but was never able to overtake the Timberwolves.

Leading NU was senior post player Greta Kramer with 22 points. Junior post player Meadow Aragon added 13 points.

The Lady Miners (11-13, 1-8 SFL) have three games left in the regular season. They will host Granite Bay at 6 p.m. Friday, travel to Rocklin Monday and return home to face Oak Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 64, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 52

Behind a balanced offensive attack and scrappy defense, the Falcons topped league foe Victory Christian Tuesday night.

Forest Lake Christian had four players reach double digits in scoring. Leading the way was Luke Gilliland with 18 points. J.R. Molloy added 13 points, Simon Blackburn chipped in 12 and Ben McDonald tallied 10 in the win.

The victory moves the Falcons (8-12, 4-3 CVCL) closer to a playoff spot. FLC is currently in third place in the CVCL standings with three games left to play. The top three teams in the CVCL get automatic playoff bids.

WOODCREEK 64, NEVADA UNION 39

The Miners fell behind early and never recovered against the Woodcreek Timberwolves Tuesday night.

Woodcreek grabbed 25-13 edge by halftime and extended that lead in the third before running away with the game.

Bright spots for the Miners came from senior Jack Fraser with 16 points and sophomore Justin Gardner with 11 points.

Next up for the Miners (7-17, 1-8 SFL) is a home game against Granite Bay Friday. NU then hosts Rocklin Monday and closes the season at Oak Ridge Wednesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.