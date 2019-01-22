PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls charge past Ygnacio Valley
January 22, 2019
Forest Lake Christian's girl's basketball team overcame a slow start to earn its fifth straight victory Monday.
Facing Ygnacio Valley (Concord) in a non-league bout, the Lady Falcons fell behind 21-16 after one quarter, but quickly found their stride in the second quarter and took a 33-31 edge into halftime. Forest Lake Christian added to its lead in the third before closing it out, 65-56.
Leading the Lady Falcons was junior guard Amber Jackson with 20 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. For the season, Jackson is averaging 15.9 points per game, 5.4 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Junior guard Ali McDaniel also stuffed the stat sheet Monday, scoring 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds, nabbing four steals and doling out three assists.
Senior post player Lily Sween was also impressive in the win, notching a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore Sonja Sween chipped in with nine points.
The Lady Falcons (14-5, 8-0 Central Valley California League) land back in league play the rest of the week, hosting Foresthill in a late game Tuesday and traveling on Friday to North Highlands to face Futures.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
