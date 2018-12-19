PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls, boys top Delta in league openers

Forest Lake Christian's girls basketball team tipped off Central Valley California League play with a dominate performance on the road against Delta, 69-19, Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons got a huge game from Lily Sween. The senior post player outscored Delta on her own, posting 26 points to go with 10 rebounds, eight of which came on offense. Sween is averaging 17.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game through 10 games this season.

Junior guard Amber Jackson added 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and six steals in the win. Sophomore guard Ellie Wood chipped in eight points, tallied eight steals and doled out four assists. Senior forward Breezy Adams also had eight points and pulled down nine rebounds. Sophomore Sonja Sween followed with seven points and eight rebounds.

The 69 points by the Lady Falcons is the most for them in a game this season.

Forest Lake Christian won the CVCL and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game a season ago.

The Lady Falcons are 6-4 through 10 contests this season and has another road league game today against Foresthill.

Boys basketball

Forest Lake Christian 71, Delta 43

Behind a big scoring day from J.R. Molloy, the FLC boys team opened CVCL play with a big win over league foe Delta Tuesday.

Molloy, a junior forward, led the Falcons with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Junior guard Luke Gilliland added 14 points, hitting of three of his five 3-point attempts. Junior guard Eli DeYoung chipped 10 points. Freshmen forward David Shumakker followed with eight points. And, junior guard Simon Blackburn netted seven points and seven rebounds.

Next up for the Falcons (7-6) is a road bout today at CVCL foe Foresthill.

