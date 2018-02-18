PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian finishes strong, tops Sac Country Day in playoffs

With a strong effort down the stretch, the Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team pulled off the upset victory over Sac Country Day, 50-42, in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs Friday.

Facing the No. 5 seed Cavaliers on the road, the No. 12 seed Falcons jumped out to a 12-7 lead after one quarter, and led 23-19 at halftime. Sac Country Day rallied in the third quarter and the game headed to the fourth knotted at 32-32. The Falcons rose above Sac Country Day in the final stanza, outscoring the Cavaliers 18-10 to advance to the next round.

Leading the Falcons was sophomore guard Luke Gilliland with a team-high 22 points. Sophomore post player J.R. Molloy tallied 13 points, and sophomore guard Simon Blackburn chipped in 10 points in the win.

The Falcons (11-14), who made the playoffs as the third team out of the Central Valley California League, will travel to face No. 4 seed Sacramento Waldorf in the second round Wednesday. Sacramento Waldorf (23-5) won the CVCL and is currently on a 19-game win streak. The Falcons and Waves have met up twice this season with Sacramento Waldorf taking both contests (44-42 and 63-48).

The girls team for Forest Lake Christian opens the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Falcons (18-5) are the No. 1 seed in D-VI and will host the winner of Monday's No. 8 El Dorado Adventist vs. No. 9 Turlock Christian matchup.

The Bear River Lady Bruins (15-10) also get started Tuesday. They are the No. 7 seed in D-IV and will host No. 10 Mountain House (14-10) at 7 p.m. at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

The Lady Miners from Nevada Union also open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Miners (12-15) are the No. 12 seed in D-II and will travel to face No. 5 seed Sacramento (17-10).

