PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian cruises past El Dorado Adventist and into D6 semifinals

With a blowout victory over El Dorado Adventist Tuesday night, the Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team is now just one win away from reaching the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game.

Facing the No. 8 seed Lady Eagles (15-9) in the second round of the playoffs, the Lady Falcons (19-5) soared out to a big lead early and never looked back as they cruised to a 68-30 victory.

"I like that we executed all of our plays," FLC head coach Valerie Horner said. "Every time we called something out they responded. They looked for the cutter and they ran our offense. We used tonight to try out some new things and they did it."

Forest Lake Christian defense flustered El Dorado Adventist all night and often the Lady Falcons' tenacious pressure turned into easy points at the other end.

"We were down one of our best defensive players and Ellie Wood stepped up," Horner said of FLC's freshman point guard. "She has become phenomenal and her defense has improved so much."

Wood led the team with seven steals and scored 11 points as well.

Dominating the paint for FLC was senior Johnna Dreschler, who pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds, scored a game-high 25 points and nabbed six steals.

"She is the glue for our team," Horner said. "Everywhere the ball is, she is."

The Lady Falcons got strong contributions from several players throughout the contest. Senior guard Erin Johnson tallied 10 points. Sophomore post player Jessi Dreschler chipped in eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals. Junior post player Breezy Adams added eight points and six rebounds. Senior guard Bella Horner netted four points, grabbed five rebounds and was a terror on defense with five steals.

As a team, the Lady Falcons tallied 26 steals and out rebounded El Dorado Adventist 46-34.

The Lady Falcons, who have now won 17 straight games, will face off with No. 4 seed and defending D-VI champs Valley Christian (Roseville) in the semifinals. Forest Lake Christian and Valley Christian (22-5) met up earlier this season with the Lady Falcons winning, 49-44, Jan. 4.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.