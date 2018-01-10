PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian boys, girls earn convincing wins over Woodland Christian

The Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team earned its first league win of the season, topping the Woodland Christian Cardinals, 64-41, Tuesday night.

The Falcons jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game and took a 33-21 edge into halftime. They then added to their advantage in the second half, leading 50-27 after three quarters as they cruised past their Central Valley California League opponent.

Leading the Falcons was sophomore guard Luke Gilliland with 20 points. Fellow sophomore guard Simon Blackburn tallied 17 points, and sophomore forward J.R. Molloy chipped in 14 points in the win.

Next up for Forest Lake Christian (4-10, 1-1 CVCL) is a home league bout against Victory Christian on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 60,

Recommended Stories For You

WOODLAND CHRISTIAN 31

With a dominating defensive effort, the Lady Falcons crushed CVCL foe Woodland Christian Tuesday and extended their win streak to six games.

Forest Lake Christian senior Johnna Dreschler had a huge game with 24 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and three steals. For the season, Dreschler is averaging 15.3 points per game and 15.2 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard Amber Jackson added 16 points to go with four assists and four steals in the win, and fellow sophomore Jessi Dreschler also had a strong game with eight points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Falcons (8-5, 2-0 CVCL) will look to make it seven straight Friday when they host Victory Christian.

WOODCREEK 45, NEVADA UNION 42

The Lady Miners let a double-digit second quarter lead slip away and fell to Woodcreek in Sierra Foothill League play Tuesday.

After grabbing a 13-6 edge after one quarter, Nevada Union extended their lead in the second but Woodcreek battled back and trailed by just two at halftime. The Timberwolves then took the lead in the second half, but a Hannah Lewis 3-pointer just ahead of the third quarter buzzer evened the game at 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Woodcreek would once again jump in front and led by three in the waning seconds. Nevada Union did have an opportunity to even the game in the waning seconds but couldn't sink the game-tying 3-pointer.

Leading NU was Meadow Aragon with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Greta Kramer added 13 points and nine rebounds. Alexa Crabb chipped in nine points.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.