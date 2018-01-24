PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian boys down Delta; Miners fall to Oak Ridge

The Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team put together a strong effort at home Tuesday night, knocking off Central Valley California League foe Delta (Clarksburg), 55-29.

The Falcons jumped out to an early advantage, leading 22-10 after one quarter. They took a 29-14 lead into halftime, then outscored Delta 26-15 in the second to win their third league game in five tries.

Leading FLC was a trio of sophomores in post player J.R. Molloy (16 points), guard Luke Gilliland (12 points) and guard Simon Blackburn (12 points). The Falcons' lone senior on the roster, Gavin Holmer, chopped in seven points in the victory.

Next up for the Falcons (7-11, 3-2 CVCL) is a road contest against league opponent Sac Waldorf Friday. When FLC and Sac Waldorf met earlier this season, the Falcons came up just short, 44-42.

OAK RIDGE 70, NEVADA UNION 49

The Miners couldn't keep up with the Trojans Tuesday night and have now fallen to 0-6 in Sierra Foothill League play.

Nevada Union trailed 15-9 after one quarter and were outscored 24-13 in the second quarter. The Miners never recovered in the second half.

Leading NU was senior guard Jack Fraser with 14 points.

The Miners have six games left on their schedule, all against league opponents.

Next up for NU (6-15, 0-6 SFL) is a home game against Del Oro Friday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.