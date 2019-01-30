PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons continue league dominance; FLC boys keep playoff hopes alive

The Lady Falcons are once again soaring above the competition and have their sights set on a second straight Central Valley California League championship.

A season ago, Forest Lake Christian's girls basketball team shined in league play, going 10-0 and earning the team's first league title since 2008. That led to a deep playoff run and a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship Game.

The Lady Falcons lost several key players from that squad, including their two senior captains, one of which was their top scorer and rebounder. Only two starters from a season ago are back. FLC also welcomed a new head coach in John McDaniel, and the CVCL folded two new teams (Encina Prep and Futures) into the mix.

What hasn't changed has been FLC's dominance in league play. The Lady Falcons are 11-0 against league foes, and outscoring them by 25 points per game on average.

The Lady Falcons showcased their hoops prowess in front of a home crowd at Forest Lake Christian Tuesday night, earning a 47-39 win over a gritty Victory Christian squad.

"I liked our defense," said McDaniel, whose squad is allowing just 30.1 points per game to league opponents. "I liked that we only gave up 13 in the first half. We missed some easy shots in the first half, but the fact that we can play defense always keeps us where we need to be."

Defense is the Lady Falcons' strength and Victory Christian felt it Tuesday night. As a team, FLC tallied 15 steals in the game, many of which led to fast breaks going the other way.

Leading the defensive effort was junior guard Amber Jackson, an All-CVCL First Teamer from a season ago. Jackson nabbed a game-high six steals to go with 12 points and six rebounds.

FLC senior forward Lily Sween followed with five steals to go with her 11 rebounds and four points.

Leading the offensive effort was junior guard Ali McDaniel, who is in her first season with FLC. McDaniel scored a team-high 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter to hold off a late charge from Victory Christian. Ali McDaniel also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win.

FLC senior forward Breezy Adams added seven points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Ellie Wood added five points and pulled down nine rebounds. In all, the Lady Falcons got points from seven of their nine active players.

The game was rarely in doubt as the Lady Falcons grabbed an early lead and went into halftime up 25-13. After three they led 36-25. Victory Christian's Christy Cooper got hot in the fourth quarter and hit three 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough as each time the Vikings crept to within six points of FLC, Ali McDaniel would answer with a bucket for the Lady Falcons.

"We're starting to have more distributed scoring," said John McDaniel. "I know the defense will be there and if we can bring the offense along, I think we can be a contender (in the section playoffs)."

With the win, the Lady Falcons have now won 23 straight league games dating back to February of 2017.

Forest Lake Christian has three games left in league play with their biggest challenge coming at 6 p.m. Friday against second place Woodland Christian (20-4, 10-1). FLC went on the road and topped Woodland Christian, 39-36, the first time the two teams met up Jan. 8.

"Woodland is not going to be happy when they come up to our place," said John McDaniel. "We got to keep up our defensive intensity. When we struggle to score, our defense pulls us through. Their effort is always there on defense."

The Lady Falcons are currently ranked No. 3 among the Sac-Joaquin Section's D-VI teams. Woodland Christian is No. 3 among the Section's D-V teams.

FLC boys top Victory Christian, keep playoff hopes alive

With the postseason nearing, every game down the stretch is a must win for the Forest Lake Christian boys hoops team.

The Falcons know the stakes and played like it Tuesday,

With a balanced attack and maximum effort, the Falcons topped the visiting Vikings, 78-62.

"They played hard every single second," FLC head coach LaRon Gordon said of his team's effort. "They executed and did every thing we asked them to do, and this was the result."

It was a close bout early on with Victory Christian grabbing a 8-4 first quarter edge, but FLC charged back to grab an 18-13 lead after one quarter. Victory closed to within two, 34-32, just before half.

FLC started the second half strong, getting points from six different players in the third quarter to grab a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth.

The Falcons opened the final stanza on a 16-6 run to pull away and earn a season sweep of the Vikings.

FLC had four players score in double figures and eight of their 10 players notch points in the game. Leading the way was junior point guard Luke Gilliland with 16 points, including four made 3-pointers. Junior forward J.R. Molloy added 15 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocks. Junior guard Simon Blackburn added 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Coming up big for the Falcons was freshman guard Jack O'Neill who came off the bench and hit four 3-pointers on his way to a varsity career high 14 points. O'Neill was especially strong in the second quarter, scoring 11 of the team's 16 points in the frame.

"That was crazy," Gordon said. "I saw the potential in (O'Neill) during the summer, and I knew he was a kid we'd look to in the future, but over the season, he's developed and matured and this is the culmination of what he does at practice every day."

The win moves FLC (12-11, 6-5 CVCL) into a tie for third place with Woodland Christian (15-8, 6-5) in the league standings. The Falcons host Woodland Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The first time they faced off Jan. 8, it was Woodland Christian grabbing a 64-55 victory.

FLC travels to Encina Prep (8-12, 5-6) next Tuesday before closing out the league season at home against Sacramento Waldorf (19-5, 8-3).

The top three teams in the CVCL get automatic playoff bids.

"We need to step up defensively and execute because we do have some tough games ahead," said Gordon. "Luckily two of the three are at home."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.