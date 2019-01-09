PREP BASKETBALL: Falcons take workman-like approach as they battle through league play

For Forest Lake Christian's boys basketball team, the approach has been the same all season. Work hard, play hard and continually get better.

That's what the Falcons' first year head coach LaRon Gordon wants from his team, and that's what he's been getting.

"Me coming in and being brand new, my expectation for them is to just get better every day," said Gordon, who is also FLC's athletic director. "Come in and work hard, play hard and have fun. The score takes care of itself. Our focus is walking off the court every day having given our best effort."

Gordon is the sixth head coach the FLC boys basketball varsity team has had in the last seven seasons. He's inherited a skilled and focused group which made the playoffs a season ago.

"They love basketball and they love playing alongside each other," Gordon said. "You can see it out on the court. These guys are really rooting for each other. This is one of the most unselfish groups that I've ever coached. They all want each other to do well."

So far this season, the Falcons have battled their way to a 9-8 overall record and a 3-2 mark in Central Valley California League play, utilizing a balanced attack and good team defense.

"The boys are moving their feet, they're communicating, locking down when we need to, getting stops when we need to," Gordon said. "So, I'm really excited about our effort. That's all that we can control – is our effort. Shots will go in or not, we can't control that, but our guys are diving on the ground for loose balls, getting those 50-50 balls and our effort is putting us in position to at least be there at the end of the game with a chance to win."

CVCL OUTLOOK

The Falcons are four seasons removed from their last CVCL championship, which came in 2015 under head coach Andrew Ritchart. A season ago, FLC finished third in league play and earned its second straight playoff bid.

Much of last season's team is back for the 2018-19 campaign, but the CVCL has added a new member in Encina Prep, and has several contenders vying for the league title.

Through five league games, Forest Lake Christian (9-8, 3-2 CVCL) is tied for third place. Foresthill (9-8, 4-1) and Sacramento Waldorf (15-3, 4-1) sit atop the standings. Futures (6-13, 3-2) is tied with FLC in third. Victory Christian (4-10, 2-3), Encina Prep (3-9, 2-3), Woodland Christian (10-6, 2-3) and Delta (0-13, 0-5) all follow in the standings.

The Falcons' league wins this season have come against Delta (69-43), Futures (73-68) and Victory Christian (68-58). FLC's losses have come against Foresthill (66-63) and Woodland Christian (64-55).

"For us, we need to continue to be consistent on the offensive end and the defensive end in order to carry us through," Gordon said. "We can't have these highs and lows."

Next up for the Falcons is a matchup with Encina Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

FALCONS IN FLIGHT

The Falcons may have just one senior on the roster, but they are far from inexperienced as they return three starters and six total varsity players from last season.

Leading the flock has been J.R. Molloy. The 6-foot, 3-inch small forward is averaging team-high's in points per game (23.4) and rebounds per game (8.5). Through 17 games this season, Molloy has been held to single digit scoring just twice, and put up a career high 41 points against Futures Jan. 2.

"J.R. is one of those kids you have to account for if you're the other team," Gordon said. "He has some of the best feet, his footwork is so good. He plays like he's 6-7, even though he's only 6-3. He just goes to work every day."

FLC's second leading scorer is junior Luke Gilliland, a sharp-shooting guard who is now in his third year on the varsity team. Gilliland was hampered by an injury early in the season, but through 10 games is averaging 11.6 points per game and scored in double digits seven times. He leads the team in 3-pointers made with 20.

"(Gilliland) coming back has given us a boost," said Gordon. "He's one of the best 3-point shooters that I've had the opportunity to coach."

The Falcons also have talented guards in Simon Blackburn, El DeYoung and Daniel Hanson.

Blackburn is a skilled ball handler, capable scorer and offers Gordon an extra "coach" on the floor.

"He has been a leader and I trust him," said Gordon. "He's a coach out there on the court and he's really stepped up for us this season."

The junior is averaging 9.8 points per game and leads the team in assists per game (6.5) and steals per game (1.4).

DeYoung is in his second year on the varsity team, but it's his first run as a member of the starting lineup and he's proven that's where he belongs. The hard-working guard is averaging 9.6 points per game and 2.1 assists so far.

"Eli is one of our most consistent guys," said Gordon. "He comes in and puts his hard hat on and brings his lunch pail every day. That's every single day, not just games. He comes to work every single second he's out there, even in practice. His work ethic has really inspired and motivated the guys to have the same type of effort every single second in practice."

Hanson is the team's lone senior, and brings consistency and maturity to the team.

"He's been a steady rock of consistency," said Gordon. "I'm glad he decided to come out his senior year and he's really added a level of maturity to the team."

A LITTLE HISTORY

The Falcons have made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons, including the last two years. The last time they won a league title was 2015, which was the second of two straight. There has only been one FLC team to win a Sac-Joaquin Section championship, and that came in 2008 when it won the Division V crown with a victory over Brookside Christian.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.