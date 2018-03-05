PREP BASKETBALL: Falcons hit road for NorCal tourney

The Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team has already shaken off last Friday's loss in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game, and is ready for its next challenge — the CIF NorCal D-VI tourney.

"They were pretty heart broken and we feel that game could have been ours," said FLC head coach Valerie Horner of her team's loss to Ripon Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI title game. "They had to take a couple days, but by the time practice came around (Monday) everybody was intense and excited."

The Lady Falcons (20-6) are slotted into the No. 5 seed in the NorCal tourney bracket, and will travel to Santa Rosa to face the No. 4 seed Rincon Valley Christian Eagles (21-8).

Ripon Christian is the No. 3 seed.

The bid to the NorCal D-VI tourney extends what has been FLC's most successful season in more than a decade. In addition to winning the Central Valley California League championship and reaching the D-VI title game, the Lady Falcons have put up impressive numbers. The FLC defense is smothering, allowing just 33.7 points per game, while its offense averages more than 48 per game. The Lady Falcons have also fared well on the road, going 8-2 in true away games.

FLC is led by senior captain Johnna Dreschler, who has team highs in points with 14.9 per game, and rebounds with 17.2 per game. The Lady Falcons also get strong play from Amber Jackson (11.4 points per game, 4.7 steals per game), Jessi Dreschler (6.2 ppg, 9.8 rebounds per game, 4.5 spg), Bella Horner (5.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.7 spg) and Ellie Wood (7.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg).

Rincon Valley Christian comes into the matchup on the heels of a 57-43 victory over Laytonville in the North Coast Section D-VI Championship Game. The Eagles average 44.8 points per game while allowing just 31.9 per game. They have been impressive at home, going 8-1 inside their own gym this season.

The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rincon Valley Christian High School in Santa Rosa.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.