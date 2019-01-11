PREP BASKETBALL: Bruins top Marysville, snap PVL losing streak

The Bear River boys basketball team earned a 76-67 victory over the Marysville Indians Thursday, snapping a 22-game losing streak in Pioneer Valley League play that dated back to 2016.

Playing at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium, the Bruins jumped out to 25-13 lead after the first quarter. Marysville stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring Bear River 26-14, and the two league foes went into halftime tied at 39-39.

The two battled closely in the third with Marysville holding a 58-56 lead as the game headed to the fourth quarter. The Bruins (10-8, 1-1 PVL) took over in the fourth, outscoring the Indians 20-9 to win their league home opener and hand Marysville (13-5, 1-1) its first league loss of the season.

The Bruins got it done with impressive effort from beyond the arc, hitting 13 3-pointers as a team. Leading the way was junior guard Justin Powell, who drilled seven from downtown and finished with a game-high 30 points. Powell hit four of his 3-pointers in the first half and sank three in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Adam Malik came through with a big fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and scoring seven of his 12 points in the final stanza.

Juniors Brekyn Vasquez and Caleb Lowry chipped in 14 points each, and Brad Smith added six points in the win.

Up next for the Bruins is a road bout at 7 p.m. Tuesday at PVL rival Colfax (6-10, 0-2).

