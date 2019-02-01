PREP BASKETBALL: Bruins roar past league rival Colfax

Bear River's boys basketball team buckled down on defense and fired in a frenzy of shots to hand Colfax its eighth consecutive Pioneer Valley League loss, 69-50, Friday night at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

"We just kind of picked up our defensive intensity," said Bruins head coach Jeff Bickmore, whose team blew the game wide open with a 23-5 run in the second quarter for a 37-24 halftime lead. "We knew (the Falcons) weren't really doing good job getting back defensively. We were getting steals and rebounds and getting off and running, out in transition. We were getting some 3s and some layups in transition. That's really what we want."

Bear River juniors Brad Smith and Breken Vasquez made their presence known, each finishing with double-doubles.

After six lead changes early it was Colfax which held a 19-14 advantage early in the second quarter, but Bear River soon caught fire and could not be contained.

A heaping dose of Smith, who crashed the boards and soared above the rim for an offensive put-back, set the tone for what proved to be the end for Colfax. Smith finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Vasquez chimed in with 14 points, 11 boards and six assists, including a perfect 5-for-5 run at the foul line.

"We were hitting shots," said Smith, who had 16 points at the half. "I always feed off the crowd and stuff, trying to find the open man. I definitely clicked offensively… It felt good."

There was no sign of slowing Bear River's offense down in the third quarter as team rallied for a 22-5 run and a whopping 30-point lead, 59-29.

"A lot of times with Brad, he doesn't always look for his offense," added Bickmore. "He'll play great defense and he'll rebound and run up and down he floor, but a lot of times he's not looking to score. I think it kind of got him going, hitting some 3s in the corner. He made some good cuts, got out in transition and scored some layups."

Rounding out the scoring for the Bruins were Justin Powell, who tossed in 18 points, including four from beyond the arc, to go with seven boards. Skylar Peterson dropped in seven points, followed by Caleb Lowry, who contributed a team-high nine assists.

The Bruins (14-10, 5-3 PVL) currently find themselves tied for third place in the PVL standings with just two games remaining, Wednesday at Center and Friday at Lindhurst.

"We're going to get in," emphasized Bickmore on his team's quest for the playoffs. "I mean, I have no doubt we're going to get in. Our goal going into this game was we had three games left, we got to win at least two out of three. We took care of the one so hopefully at Center we play well and get a win there, but if not we got to make sure we get that last one at Lindhurst

Sitting behind Center (7-1) and Marysville (6-2), and tied with Foothill (5-3), a trip to the postseason looks promising for Bear River, which can make a strong case for a playoff berth if it can win one more. Marysville also meets Foothill next week for what could prove to be a pivotal playoff-hinging affair.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.