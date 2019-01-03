PREP BASKETBALL: Bruins rise above obstacles, post winning record ahead of league season

There's not a lot of them. The roster lists just nine players and, with injuries, they often play with seven. They're not very tall either. Only one of those nine players is taller than 6-foot, 3-inches. But, what the Bear River Bruins lack in depth and height, they make up in heart.

"I like what's in the chest," said Bear River boys basketball co-head coach Ralph Lewis. "We don't got a lot in the height department right now and that's a struggle, but these kids play with heart, 100-percent every single day."

In addition to having heart, the Bruins can also run the floor and score in bunches, which has led to an 8-7 record in non-league play. Their eight wins is already one more than the team managed a season ago when they went 7-16.

"My favorite thing about this team is we can score," co-head coach Jeff Bickmore said. "Last year we were a really good defensive team, but lacked the scoring. Where as this team is struggling defensively, especially missing some of the guys we have over the past couple of weeks, but they can really shoot it. We got three guys that are exceptional shooters and some others that are pretty good too."

The Bruins are averaging 67.2 points per game so far this season, and doing so with a senior-less roster.

This season's sleuth of Bruins boasts eight juniors and one sophomore, but that doesn't mean they are inexperienced. Juniors Brekyn Vasquez and Brad Smith are both in their third season with the varsity squad, and junior guard Justin Powell is in his second stint at the varsity level.

Bear River's signature win in non-league play came against former Pioneer Valley League foe and Division II team Lincoln on Dec. 12.

"We had everyone healthy that game, we played extremely well and we came through in the end," Bickmore said of the 59-53 victory. "We had the lead, we lost the lead, got it back and won. For us that's a big deal because over the last couple years we'd get in a lot of close games and lose by three or four. We couldn't find a way to win. So, the fact they found a way to win against a well-coached, solid opponent, that was a big deal for us."

The Bruins also won their second straight Ganskie Invitational Tournament in mid-December.

Bear River has one more non-league opponent, a home bout with San Juan Monday, before it tips off PVL play at Foothill Tuesday.

PVL OUTLOOK

League play has been brutal for the Bruins the past couple of seasons. Bear River hasn't won a PVL game since the 2015-16 season and is currently on a 21-game losing streak in league play.

But, that's the past and Bickmore is optimistic his team will fare better this season.

"I really think we can compete against anybody if we're healthy," Bickmore said. "The league is going to be very, very competitive and our goal is to try and compete every night, steal some wins and get in the playoffs."

PVL teams have been strong in non-league play as every league team, except Colfax, is above .500 at this point in the season. League newcomer Marysville is 12-3 and currently ranked No. 4 among the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division IV teams. Foothill is off to an 8-3 start. Center has 10 wins to just five losses. Lindhurst, like Bear River, is 8-7 overall. Colfax is 6-8 overall, but played much of its non-league season without several key players who were on the state-runner up football team.

"For us, it's about being healthy, it's about rebounding, playing great defense and taking care of the basketball," said Bickmore. "If we do those things we'll get our shots and we're going to score, and it gives us a great chance against anyone in our league."

Powell said if the Bruins play to their capabilities, they will be contenders this season.

"As long as we play together," said Powell. "If we share the ball, move around like we can, space the floor well, look for the open guy and make the extra pass, we should be fine. It will be a challenge. We will see what happens."

Vasquez, who has yet to win a league game in two years at the varsity level, said he expects this season's team to make waves in league play and compete for a playoff spot.

"Hopefully we can make playoffs," he said. "That's the goal this season."

MEET THE BRUINS

Vasquez heads the young, but experienced, Bruins. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, he played a lot of point guard, but with injuries to post players and a lack of height off the bench this season, the 5-10 junior has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to rebounding.

"Brekyn is a big energy guy," said Bickmore. "He's undersized, but he's very, very physical. His strength has improved greatly from last year and we depend on him for a lot of things most teams wouldn't. We need him to rebound, run the floor well and be a physical presence defensively. He's our highest energy guy and when he's playing and running the floor and going to the rim, he's pretty tough."

The Bruins top scorer this season has been Powell, a sharp shooting guard who has posted multiple 20-plus point performances this season.

"Justin's an exceptional shooter," said Bickmore. "He's got really great range and gets rid of the ball really quick. He's one of those guys who can make 10 in a row. When he gets hot, he's unbelievable."

Caleb Lowry has taken over the point guard position for the Bruins and has been instrumental to the team's early success.

"Caleb's a really good shooter, extremely intelligent, good ball handler and very competitive," Bickmore said. "He can really play and he's kind of the guy that makes us go. When he's doing a good job running the point we're a lot better team."

Junior Adam Malik is yet another Bruins guard with a knack for putting the ball in the hoop.

"Malik is one of those guys who is kind of under the radar," said Bickmore. "He's like a mini Klay Thompson. He's one of those guys who is really good at the catch and shoot. He's not a guy that does a lot of dribbling or ball handling, but he's really quick, runs the floor well and he's a very good shooter."

In the paint, the Bruins have a skilled forward in Smith. The 6-4 forward scored 30 points and grabbed 26 rebounds in a game earlier this season, but has been hampered by an injury of late.

"If you ask who is our most important player, it's hard to say because everyone fills a role, but we've really noticed when (Smith) is out, it really affects how we play," Bickmore said. "He's our anchor defensively and he's also such a big presence inside. He's a great offensive rebounder, he runs the floor extremely well, he jumps well and rebounds well. When he's healthy and playing with a high energy, he's a fantastic player."

Forward Jace Rath has impressed in his sophomore season, giving the Bruins a strong body in the post.

"We really need him, because he's one of our better athletes," Bickmore said. "He jumps really well, he's strong and, although he's only a sophomore, he plays a lot of minutes for us. We need him to play well this year for us to be successful."

A LITTLE HISTORY

The last time the Bruins made the playoffs was the 2011-2012 season. The last Bear River boys team to win the PVL was the 2008-09 squad, who shared the league title with Whitney.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.