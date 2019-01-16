PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River tops rival Colfax; Nevada Union pounds Ponderosa

Bear River's boys basketball team made it two league wins in a row with a road win over rival Colfax, 63-58, Tuesday night.

The Bruins (11-8, 2-1 Pioneer Valley League) trailed early, falling behind 14-11 after one quarter and going into halftime down 31-29. A big third quarter was the difference as Bear River tallied 17 points and held Colfax to just eight, taking a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter, where they held on for a five point victory.

Leading the Bruins was Adam Malik with 23 points. Brekyn Vasquez followed with 18 points, and Brad Smith chipped in nine points in the win.

Bear River now sits in a three-way tie with Foothill (10-5, 2-1) and Marysville (14-5, 2-1) for second place in the PVL. The Bruins host PVL leader Center (14-5, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

NEVADA UNION 56, PONDEROSA 31

With a strong defensive effort, the Miners went on the road Tuesday night and pounded league foe Ponderosa.

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada Union held Ponderosa to just 16 first half points and led 42-20 after three quarters before closing out the 25-point victory.

The Miners were led by senior forward David O'Looney with 16 points. Senior guards Riley Japhet-Gekas and Ryan Werner added 12 points each. And, freshman forward Milo Goehring chipped in 10 points.

The win improves the Miners to 9-12 overall and 2-1 in Foothill Valley League play. Nevada Union is currently in third place in the FVL standings and hosts Lincoln (15-6, 3-0 FVL) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

SAC WALDORF 59,

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 46

The Falcons got off to a rough start and never fully recovered, falling to league combatant Sac Waldorf by 13 Tuesday night.

Forest Lake Christian stumbled early and trailed 16-2 after the first quarter. The Falcons played better the rest of the way, outscoring Sac Waldorf 44-43 across the final three quarters.

Forest Lake Christian (9-10, 3-4 Central Valley California League) now sits in a tie for fourth place in the CVCL standings. Next up for the Falcons is a home bout against Delta on Friday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.