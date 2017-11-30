PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River off to strong start at Live Oak tourney

The Bear River girls basketball team tipped off the season with a strong showing in its opener at the Live Oak Tournament.

Behind 44 first half points, the Lady Bruins roared past Sacramento Country Day, 77-48, in the tourney opener.

The victory was a complete team effort as the Lady Bruins had 11 different players score points.

Leading the way was senior forward Mallory Rath with 15 points to go with 15 rebounds. Bear River also got a strong showing from senior guard Katelyn Maylor with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Junior Macey Borchert had a solid outing with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with six rebounds. And, senior forward Karinne McDonald was strong on the glass with 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Bear River then beat tourney host Live Oak, 59-43 Thursday night.

Leading the way in that game was Meylor with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Rath added nine points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Kayla Toft also played well with 14 points, and Kylee Dresbach-Hill chipped in nine points.

The Lady Bruins will now face El Camino for the tourney title at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.