PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River girls bounced by Union Mine in 2nd round

EL DORADO — The Lady Bruins basketball squad pushed itself to the limit Thursday night, but No. 2 Union Mine proved to be too much, knocking off Bear River 64-42 to advance to Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV playoff semifinals.

"We were in it," said Bruins head coach Randy Billingsley, whose team hung tough early on and was tied 25-25 at halftime. "We just lost a little bit of our mental composure in the third quarter, didn't quite play together."

Trailing 15-10 in the second quarter, Bear River surged to knot the game 15-15 with back to back buckets by senior Katelyn Meylor. The Diamondbacks seesawed with the Bruins from there, trading scores until a 3-pointer by senior Mallory Rath gave the Bruins a short-lived 25-22 lead. Union Mine fired right back to square everything up.

The Diamondbacks delivered what turned out to be the knockout blow in the third quarter, streaking ahead and turning up the intensity for a 24-6 run. Union Mine was relentless in the paint, securing 19 offensive boards.

"(Union Mine) adjusted a little bit and we didn't adjust back," added Billingsley. "That's a good basketball team. There's a reason why they're 27-1. They got three or four big girls we were just having a hard time with. I take nothing away from them. Our girls played their hearts out. Kind of the story of our season, three good quarters."

Leading the Bruins was Meylor, who tossed in 19 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers and shooting a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line. She was followed by Kylee Dresbach-Hill, who contributed eight points to go with three assists. Rath added seven points and 12 boards, followed by Grace Billingsley with three. Kayla Toft scored a basket and Karinne McDonald grabbed six rebounds.

The Diamondbacks' attack came from all angles and had three scorers reach double digits, led by Alli McDonald with 19 points.

Bear River (16-11) graduates five seniors: Meylor, Rath, Dresbach-Hill, Toft and McDonald.

Union Mine advances to the D-IV semifinals and will play the winner of No. 3 West Campus versus No. 6 Placer matchup.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.