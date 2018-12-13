PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River, Forest Lake Christian open 3rd annual Ganskie Invitational with wins

The Ganskie Invitational Basketball Tournament tipped off Thursday, setting in motion three straight days of high school hoops action at Bear River's Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

The tourney, now in its third year, opened with a bout between the Forest Lake Christian Lady Falcons and the Lady Grizzlies from Golden Sierra.

Forest Lake Christian struggled early on, and trailed 23-19 at halftime. The Lady Falcons took flight in the second half, though, and soared past the Lady Grizzlies for a 53-45 victory.

"I liked our tenacity. We turned it up in the second half," FLC head coach John McDaniel said. "They were looking to score and we also held our turnovers down. Proud of the way they played in the second half."

Leading the Lady Falcons was senior post player Lily Sween with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Junior guard Amber Jackson also had a big game with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Junior guard Bella O'Neill added seven points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Game two featured a matchup between the FLC and Golden Sierra boys squads, with the Falcons dominating much of the way and winning 61-39.

Leading the Falcons was junior guard Simon Blackburn with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter. Junior forward J.R. Molloy was dominant in the paint, grabbing 17 rebounds to go with 14 points. Junior point guard Eli DeYoung chipped in 13 points, and freshman forward David Shumakker tallied 10 points in the win.

"They played hard," FLC head coach LaRon Gordon said after the game. "It's been hard. We got three starters out, and we brought up two freshmen (Shumakker and Jack O'Neill) and they stepped up big for us. I'm asking for big minutes from them and to not play like freshmen, and they stepped up today."

The Bear River Lady Bruins' faced off with San Juan in their opener and came away with a 58-27 victory.

Leading the Lady Bruins was freshman Jordan Foster with 14 points. Senior Macey Borchert followed with 10 points, and Sarah Aanenson netted nine points.

The Bear River boys took on Western Sierra in the late game. It was not completed as of press time.

The Bruins come into the tournament on the heels of a big non-league win over Lincoln, 59-53, Wednesday. Bear River's Justin Powell led the way in that one, scoring a team-high 19 points.

Friday's Ganskie Invitational schedule includes the San Juan girls facing the Golden Sierra girls at 3:30 p.m., the Golden Sierra boys facing off with the Western Sierra boys at 5 p.m., the Bear River girls facing off with the FLC girls at 6 p.m. and the Bear River boys battling the FLC boys at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from Friday night's boys and girls games between Bear River and Forest Lake Christian will go toward helping the more than 100 fire and safety first responders who lost their homes in the Camp Fire.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.