PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River Bruins, FLC Falcons fall in playoff bouts

Bear River's boys basketball team had its most successful season in a half decade come to a close Friday night.

The No. 8 seed Bruins battled No. 1 seed Liberty Ranch closely Friday night, but in the end couldn't keep up with the top team in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV bracket and fell, 82-64.

After topping No. 9 seed Calaveras Wednesday night at home, the Bruins went on the road and kept pace with the Hawks from Liberty Ranch. Bear River trailed 23-22 after one quarter and went into halftime tied 38-38.

Liberty Ranch would grab the lead in the third, outscoring the Bruins 22-12, and extended it in the fourth to advance to the D-IV semis.

Leading the Bruins was junior Brekyn Vasquez with 24 points, including four made 3-pointers. Junior guard Adam Malik added 19 points, junior point guard Caleb Lowry netted eight points, junior forward Brad Smith chipped in seven points, and junior guard Justin Powell tallied six points.

The loss ends a season in which the Bruins went 16-12 overall, finished third in the Pioneer Valley League with a 6-4 mark and made the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 66,

FOREST LAKE CHRSTIAN 58

The No. 5 Falcons' flight through the D-VI playoffs came to end Friday with a second round road loss at No. 4 Big Valley Christian.

The loss ends a season in which the Falcons went 14-14 overall and finished third in the Central Valley California League with a 7-7 record. It was FLC's third straight trip to the postseason and first under head coach LaRon Gordon.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.