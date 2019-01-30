PREP BASKETBALL: Aragon’s 37 leads Lady Miners past Oakmont; Balanced Lady Bruins race past Foothill

With a big night from senior forward Meadow Aragon and solid defense throughout, Nevada Union's girls basketball team went on the road and trounced Foothill Valley League foe Oakmont, 61-40, Tuesday night.

Aragon, a Western Oregon University commit, led the Lady Miners with 37 points, including four made 3-pointers. The four-year varsity player scored 10 points in the first quarter and had 19 by halftime. Oakmont had 16 points at halftime. Aragon continued to shine in the second half, scoring 11 points and hitting three 3-pointers in the third quarter. She added seven points in the fourth to lead the Lady Miners to their fifth league win in seven bouts.

NU's Aijah King, a sophomore guard, added eight points in the win. Junior forward Emerson Dunbar chipped in seven points. And, junior guard Reese Wheeler pitched in four points.

The Lady Miners (15-10, 5-2 FVL) are currently in second place in the league standings with just three games left. Placer (17-7, 7-0) remains in first.

Next up for NU is its final home game of the regular season, a matchup with third-place Ponderosa (13-9, 4-3) at 7:30 p.m. tonight at NU's West Gym. The Lady Miners beat Ponderosa, 59-30, when the teams met up Jan. 16.

BEAR RIVER 62, FOOTHILL 20

Recommended Stories For You

Behind a balanced attack, the Lady Bruins charged past the Foothill Mustangs in Pioneer Valley league play Tuesday night.

Competing at Jack R. McCrory gymnasium, Bear River jumped out to a 25-5 first quarter lead and never looked back. Leading the Lady Bruins was junior guard Katelin Holtz with a game-high 13 points. Junior guard Sarah Aanenson and freshman Jordan Foster each added 12 points. Junior point guard Gabi Corralejo followed with eight points to go with five assists.

The Lady Bruins (13-11, 4-3 PVL) currently sit in third place in the league standings. Colfax (21-3, 7-0) is in first with Center (13-8, 6-1) in second. Next up for Bear River is its final home game, a contest with Marysville (3-17, 2-5) at 7 p.m. today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.