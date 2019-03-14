PREP BASEBALL: Nevada Union tops Woodland in extras

Nevada Union's baseball team needed extra innings to get it done but, with an RBI walk in the top of the ninth, the Miners pulled out a 4-3 road victory over the Woodland Wolves Wednesday.

With the non-league bout knotted at three apiece in the top of the ninth inning, NU's Mathew Tintle reached on a fielders choice, stole a base, advanced to third on an Evan Hicks base hit and later scored the game-winning run.

Woodland's Adrian Retana reached on a walk to leadoff the bottom of the ninth, but NU senior pitcher Nick Noll shut down any comeback hopes, getting a strikeout and inducing a pair of pop outs. Noll earned the win after tossing two scoreless inning in which he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Bennett King started the game for the Miners and went seven strong innings in which he allowed three earned runs and six hits while striking out seven.

The Miners got on the scoreboard early when Tintle's line drive single brought in J Nolan in the top of the first inning.

All three of Woodland's runs came in the bottom of the first inning on a Cooper Hjerpe home run.

Recommended Stories For You

Trailing 3-1 after one, the Miners tied the game up in the third inning when Nolan scored on a Hicks single, and Tintle scored on a passed ball.

Tintle finished the day two-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hicks was 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Nolan scored two runs and had a base hit. Noll also tallied a hit in the win.

In all, the Miners tallied seven hits and drew nine walks as a team. They also left 13 on base.

With the win, the Miners improve to 2-2 overall.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.