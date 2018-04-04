PREP BASEBALL: Nevada Union tops Franklin at Raley Field; Bear River edges Placer

With plenty of offensive firepower and solid pitching throughout, the Nevada Union baseball team knocked off Franklin (Elk Grove), 10-5, Tuesday night at Raley Field in West Sacramento.

The Miners notched 12 hits in the game and scored all 10 of their runs in the first four innings before holding off a late charge by the Wildcats, who lost for only the third time in 12 games this season.

Leading the Miners (4-7) from the plate was James Nolen with three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Owen Day was 4-for-4 on the evening, including an RBI single in the first inning. Nick Noll added two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a run. Cody Rueckert added a base hit and an RBI. Kai LaBarbera went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Matt Tintle chipped in with a base hit, two RBIs and a run scored. And, Jace Wheeler notched an RBI in the win.

Earning the win from the bump was Day, who tossed five innings, allowed seven hits, one earned run and struck out one. Day is now 4-2 on the season and has a 2.23 ERA.

Bennett King pitched two innings in relief. He allowed two hits and one earned run to close the game out.

Nevada Union's defense was strong as well, turning three double plays in the game and getting solid play from Cole Mason in the outfield.

The win is the Miners' third in their last five games. Franklin (9-3) came into the contest ranked No. 3 in the region by the Sac Bee and No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section by MaxPreps.com.

The Miners (4-7, 0-3 Sierra Foothill League) are off until Tuesday when they travel to Rocklin to open a three-game series against the Thunder (9-2, 4-0 SFL).

BEAR RIVER 5, PLACER 4

With a couple of late runs, the Bruins were able to grab a victory over Pioneer Valley League foe Placer.

With the game tied, 3-3, in the fifth inning, Bear River's Scottie Sandstedt brought home Jake Rogers with a sacrifice fly to give the Bruins a one-run lead. They would add another run in the sixth when Rogers brought Aaron Sasville home with a sacrifice fly.

Placer would pull to within one with a run in the seventh, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Earning the win on the mound was Rogers, who went 6.1 innings, struck out five and allowed two earned runs. Justin Kilgore earned the save.

Kilgore also had a double in the game and scored a run. Rogers scored twice to go with a hit and an RBI. Sasville and Justin Leonard led all Bear River batters with two hits each.

Next up for the Bruins (6-7, 2-1 PVL) is a home game against Center at 4 p.m. today.

