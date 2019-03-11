PREP BASEBALL: Nevada Union tops Carson for 1st win of season

Nevada Union's baseball team notched its first win of the season, topping the Carson Senators, 9-4, in non-league play Saturday at Damonte High School in Reno.

The Miners notched nine hits coming from six different players en route to the victory. Leading the way was Nick Noll with a double, a triple and an RBI. Matthew Tintle tallied two base hits and three RBIs. James Nolen also had two hits to go with two runs scored and an RBI. Zach Erlich notched a base knock, stole a base and finished with three RBIs. Seth DeSena added a double. And, Bennett King tallied a hit and also scored a run.

The Miners plated two runs in the first inning and led 4-0 midway through the third, but Carson plated three in the bottom of the inning to pull to within one. NU put two more on the board in the sixth and put the game away with three more runs in the seventh.

Tintle got the start for NU and went three innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Noll pitched the final four innings, giving up four hits and one earned run while striking out four.

With an 8-7 loss against Yuba City March 5 and a lopsided loss to Reno last Friday, the Miners are now 1-2 overall.

With an abundance of wet weather the past few weeks, the Miners have had to cancel or reschedule several of their early season games.

Next up for NU is a home game against River Valley at 3:30 p.m. today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.