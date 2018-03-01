PREP BASEBALL: Miners open season with shutout win over River Valley

With strong pitching and an opportunistic offense, the Nevada Union baseball team opened the season with shutout victory over the River Valley Falcons, 6-0, Wednesday in Yuba City.

The Miners got on the board early, scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from Owen Day.

Nevada Union opened the game up in the fourth inning, getting doubles from Day and Nick Noll on its way to four runs in the inning. The Miners added their sixth and final run in the sixth inning.

As a team, Nevada Union tallied five hits and drew seven walks.

Leading the offense was Day with a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Noll had two hits, including a double and scored a run. Cole Mason added a base knock, an RBI and a run scored. Cody Rueckert added an RBI. Kai LaBarbera had a base hit and stole two bases. And, Luke Cornish scored twice.

In addition to a strong effort at the plate, Day also shined on the mound. The senior threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out six. Bennett King pitched a hitless inning in the seventh to close the game out.

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada Union was also strong in the field and did not commit an error all game.

Next up for the Miners (1-0) is a non-league bout with Yuba City Monday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.