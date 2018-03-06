PREP BASEBALL: Miners drop pitchers’ duel with Honkers; Bruins come up short against Sutter

The Nevada Union baseball team suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a pitchers' duel to Yuba City, 2-0, Monday

The Honkers broke up a 0-0 tie with two runs in the fourth inning and that was the difference.

Owen Day took the loss for NU after tossing four innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and striking out six. Bennett King pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out three.

Day, a senior, has been solid in his first two starts of the season. He is now 1-1 as a starter, throwing a total of 10 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out 12 and walking two.

From the plate NU managed just four hits against the Honkers, getting base knocks from James Nolen, Luke Cornish, Cole Mason and Matthew Tintle.

Leading Yuba City was Bryce Rodgers with three hits and an RBI. Anthony Piegaro tossed four innings of shutout ball to earn the win.

Recommended Stories For You

Next up for the Miners (1-1) is a Friday home game against Oakmont.

Bruins rally late, fall short against Sutter

Bear River scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but needed four as they fell to Sutter, 5-4, Tuesday afternoon.

Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Bruins got an RBI walk from Nathan Van Patten to pull the score to within three. Justin Kilgore then ripped a two-out, two-RBI base knock that scored two more and pulled the Bruins to within one. That would be as close as they would get though as Sutter's closer struck out the next Bear River batter to finish the game.

Kilgore was strong for the Bruins all game, notching three hits and three RBIs. Van Patten had a base hit to go with his ninth inning RBI walk. As a team, Bear River tallied eight hits in the game.

Taking the loss from the mound despite a strong effort was Clay Corippo, who tossed six innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out two.

The Bruins also suffered a loss on Monday, falling to Ponderosa, 12-7.

Bear River fell behind early, trailing 7-1 after two innings and 10-2 midway through the fifth. But, the Bruins didn't go without a fight, scoring three in the bottom of the fifth inning and another two in the ninth but it wasn't enough.

Leading the Bruins from the plate was Jake Rogers with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Justin Kilgore tallied two hits, including an RBI double and a run scored. Aaron Sasville added a base hit and two RBIs. And, Damian Christin notched a double and scored a run.

Next up for the Bruins (0-4) is a Thursday non-league home game against Rosemont.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.