PREP BASEBALL: Bruins wrap regular season with win over River Valley

The Bear River Bruins closed the regular season on a winning note, knocking off the River Valley Falcons, 5-3, in a non-league road bout Wednesday.

After falling behind 2-0, the Bruins quickly grabbed control of the game with a four run second inning. They would add another run in the third on their way to their 13th win of the season.

Leading the Bruins was Justin Kilgore with three RBIs and two hits, including a double. Jake Rogers added three hits, including a double. Jake Leonard chipped in with a two hit day. And, Scottie Sandstedt went deep for a solo home run.

The Bruins got a strong effort from the mound as four players combined to allow six hits and just one earned run.

Nathan Van Patten did the majority of the work, throwing three innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs. Johnny Calleri tossed two innings, allowing two hits and one earned runs. Kilgore and Rogers each threw a scoreless and hitless inning to close it out.

The Bruins (13-14) will now await their playoff future. Bear River finished its Pioneer Valley league season in a three-way tie for second place along with Placer (12-11, 8-7 PVL) and Colfax (15-9, 8-7 PVL). Lincoln (23-3, 15-0) won the league title. All four will be advancing to the playoffs which start next week.

