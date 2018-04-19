PREP BASEBALL: Bruins maul Mustangs for 3rd win in a row

The Bear River baseball team made it three straight wins Thursday, trouncing the Foothill Mustangs, 12-2, in a Pioneer Valley League matchup.

The Bruins and Mustangs battled closely through the first three innings and headed to the fourth inning with Bear River holding a 3-2 advantage. The Bruins blew the game wide open with a five run fourth inning followed by a two run fifth inning and two-run sixth inning to close it out.

Leading the Bruins at the plate was Nathan Van Patten with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Cole Winters added a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Jake Rogers tallied a double and two RBIs. Clay Corippo scored three times and knocked in a run. Anthony Crawford tallied two RBIs and scored a run. Colton Jenkins added a double and an RBI. And, Trae Nix ripped a double and scored a run.

Earning the win on the mound was Corippo, who pitched a complete game, struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and two runs, neither of which were earned.

The victory was Bear River's third over Foothill this season.

The Bruins (10-8, 6-3 PVL) have now won five of their last six games and sit in third place in the league standings.

DEL ORO 7,

NEVADA UNION 1

The Miners fell behind early and never recovered, falling to Sierra Foothill League foe Del Oro Thursday.

Nevada Union fell behind 4-0 midway through the second inning, and were able to plate a run to pull within three, but that was as close as it would get. Del Oro tacked on runs in the fourth and sixth innings to pull away.

The Miners managed just three hits in the game, getting two from Cole Mason and one from Nick Noll. Cody Ruekert tallied the team's lone RBI.

Nevada Union (4-13, 0-9 SFL) closes their three-game series with the Golden Eagles today at Del Oro High School.

