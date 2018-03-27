PREP BASEBALL: Bruins crush Cordova, advance to tourney title game

The Bear River baseball team is buzzing through the Cordova Tournament, winning all three of their games so far and earning a spot in today's championship game.

After topping Rosemont, 16-6, and edging Redwood Christian, 9-7, on Monday, the Bruins crushed Cordova, 9-1, on Tuesday. They now get a rematch with Redwood Christian for the tourney title at 3 p.m. today.

The Bruins (5-5) jumped on Cordova early, scoring four runs in the first inning before adding two more in the third and another three in the fourth.

Leading Bear River at the plate was Cole Winters with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Justin Kilgore added two hits and an RBI. Nathan Van Patten had a double and scored a run. Aaron Sasville chipped in a single and two RBIs. And, Jake Rogers had a single, a double and scored two runs.

Bear River senior pitcher Clay Corippo was dominant from the bump, pitching all seven innings, striking out 12 and allowing just one run off two hits.

Corippo also helped himself out at the plate with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

In the game against Redwood Christian, the Bruins won in dramatic fashion when Winters broke up a 7-7 tie with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Bear River the walk off victory.

Winters was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win. Corippo added three hits, including two doubles. Kilgore had a double and notched three RBIs. The Bruins also got doubles from Rogers, Van Patten, Jake Leonard and Scottie Sandstedt.

In the win over Rosemont, Winters tallied a double, a triple and drove in six runs to lead the Bruins.

Through three games at the Cordova tourney, Winters has gone 7-for-11 from the plate with a home run, two doubles, two triples and 12 RBIs.

MINERS TOP SERRA, FALL TO SAN DIEGO AT LIONS TOURNEY

The Nevada Union baseball team is now 1-1 at the Lions Tournament after a pair of games at the annual Southern California tourney.

The Miners opened the tourney with a big win over the Serra (San Diego) Conquistadors, 14-1, on Monday. In the victory Nevada Union scored 11 runs in the first three innings and tallied a total of 16 hits.

Leading the way from the plate was Cody Rueckert with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Nick Noll added a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Owen Day chipped in with two hits and two RBIs. Matt Tintle also had two hits and drove in two runs. Jace Wheeler went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Bennett King and Robin Jones also had RBIs in the win.

Day got the start on the mound and went three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out three. Hicks, Noll and James Nolan all pitched an inning in relief.

The Miners had a tougher time plating runs in their second game as they fell to the San Diego Cavers, 10-3, Tuesday.

Nevada Union actually held a 2-1 lead after five innings, but the Cavers notched four runs in the sixth inning and another five in the seventh to take the game.

Day was solid once again for the Miners with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Noll also had a triple, and scored a run.

King got the start on the bump, tossing five innings and allowing just two hits and one run while striking out four. His strong effort was spoiled though as San Diego was able to get to a trio of NU relievers in the final two innings.

The Miners (2-6) will face Calexico at 3 p.m. today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.