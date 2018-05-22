PREP BASEBALL: Bruins bounced from playoffs

Bear River's baseball team started strong, but couldn't hang on as the Linden Lions rallied from three-runs down to bounce Bear River from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.

Facing elimination at Tony Zupo Field in Lodi, the No. 2 seed Bruins jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but No. 1 Linden tied the game with three runs in the fifth and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to win, 4-3, and advance to the next round.

The Bruins got RBI hits from Cole Winters, Scottie Sandstedt and Jake Leonard in the first inning, but were unable to bring another runner across the rest of the game and left nine runners stranded along the way. Jake Rogers and Leonard led the Bruins with two-hits each.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the game winner came with one out on a RBI single by Thomas Lagorio.

Sandstedt got the start for the Bruins and pitched well, going 4.2 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out one.

The loss ends a season in which Bear River went 14-16 overall, tied for second in the Pioneer Valley League and made the playoffs for the second time in the past three years.

Linden will face No. 4 Argonaut on Thursday with a trip to the championship on the line. The winner of that game will face No. 3 Colfax in the title game.

