PREP BASEBALL: Bear River’s Jake Rogers named Pioneer Valley League co-MVP

With plenty of pop in his bat and a passion for the game, Jake Rogers led the Bear River Bruins baseball team to a second place finish in the Pioneer Valley League and a playoff berth.

"As a ball player he's a next level player for sure," said Bear River head coach Eric Van Patten. "He's got a great baseball IQ and he has a super high passion and it's contagious. He lights up the field with not only getting our guys ready, but competitors respect him."

Rogers, a senior catcher, batted .457 with four home runs, 15 doubles, 25 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 13 stolen bases this season and for his efforts in league play was named the Pioneer Valley League co-MVP.

Rogers, a three-year varsity player, was an All-PVL selection a season ago. The talented multi-tool player first burst on to the scene his sophomore season with the varsity team when he hit a walkoff home run in extra innings of a playoff game.

"I'm proud of him and proud of his achievements," said Van Patten. "I think he's got a bright future as a scholar athlete."

Rogers plans to play baseball for and attend Butte College in the fall.

Recommended Stories For You

Rogers shared the MVP award with Lincoln's Brennan Rozell.

Also earning a spot on the All-PVL team for Bear River was senior pitcher Clay Corippo, senior utility player Justin Kilgore and junior infielder Nathan Van Patten. Corippo was Bear River's No.1 pitcher this season. Kilgore batted .385 with two home runs, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs. And, Nathan Van Patten batted .386 with two home runs, two triples, seven doubles, 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

All-PVL honorable mention went to Bear River senior outfielder Jake Leonard and first baseman and pitcher Scottie Sandstedt.

NU'S CORNISH EARNS ALL-SFL HONORS

It was a rough run through the Sierra Foothill League for Nevada Union this season as they failed to claim a win in league play.

Despite the lack of wins in league play, Nevada Union's Luke Cornish shined throughout the season and earned All-SFL First Team Honors. The senior catcher batted .333 this season and led the Miners in hits and runs scored.

FALCONS LAND TWO ON ALL-CVCL 2ND TEAM

The Forest Lake Christian baseball team earned a pair of All-Central Valley California League honors as Matt La Rocca and Kyle Cuniberti both landed on the All-CVCL second team.

During league play, Cuniberti, a senior, led the Falcons in batting average (.444), hits (20) and runs scored (14). La Rocca was also strong at the plate with a .386 batting average to go with 17 hits and 11 runs scored.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.